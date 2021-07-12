High Performance Goes Green at Ken Garff Lehi

The days of sacrificing luxury or high performance to drive green are so over. The Ken Garff Porsche/Audi Lehi dealerships’ ever-growing selection of all-electric vehicles appeal to the tech-savvy, the eco-activist and the performance junkie. “There is definitely the apprehension that an all-electric Porsche won’t have the same visceral feel that is trademark to the brand,” says General Manager David Turja. “When the customer takes it on a test-drive, immediately that apprehension disappears. The acceleration is the first thing they notice, then the fit and finish. It is 100 percent Porsche, with pin-drop silence.”

These all-electric crossovers in trusted brands like the 2021 Audi E-Tron or the 2021 Porsche Taycan are game-changers. Buyers of the new technology are proud to take part in CO2 emission reduction while reveling in exhilarating performance and style. Check out the 2021 Audi E-Tron, an all-electric, all-wheel-drive luxury crossover that features sling-shot fast acceleration and surefooted handling amidst a smooth-riding, quiet interior. The battery has a long-range capability of 222 miles and the infotainment system that dominates the dash features Amazon’s Alexa at your command.

The Porsche Taycan 2021 might be the coolest (and smartest) car you’ve ever driven. This 562 horsepower, all-electric performance car features athletic handling while rocket-launching from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. It also boasts a fast-charging battery and features quality craftsmanship from the stitched seats to the paint job to the sleek infotainment system. Ken Garff Porsche/Audi of Lehi is also proud of its “We’re Hear For You” community initiative which aims to purchase goods and services from small businesses and donate them to those in need within our community. Recently, employees teamed up with Meals on Wheels by delivering a week’s worth of meals and gifts using goods from Utah small businesses.

“Since everyone has been affected in one way or another from this pandemic, including small businesses, our employees were eager to get involved and give back,” says Turja. “We believe that our ability to get through this is tied directly to our determination to support one another.”

“We believe that our ability to get through this is tied directly to our determination to support one another.” — DAVID TURJA

Porsche

3425 N. Digital Dr., Lehi

801-851-5400

porschelehi.com

Audi

3455 N. Digital Dr., Lehi

888-654-6719

audilehi.com