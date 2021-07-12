One-Stop Beauty

Imagine if you had to visit food vendors all over town just to make dinner. Yet we allow our beauty appointments to clutter our calendars and eat up our time. Lucienne Salon and Med Spa offers clients an entire market of beauty services all under one roof—from hair styling and manicures to body sculpting and cosmetic injections.

Co-owner Candace Itokazu suggests making an appointment with a hairstylist to try the Goldwell silk lift experience. “Most lighteners tend to damage hair,” she says, “but this product fortifies hair while coloring it. It really puts the good stuff back in.” While your hair processes, get your nails done or get a face wax. Itokazu also suggests two other treatments that are particularly popular.

“Our new EmSculpt Neo device is an upgraded version for body contouring,” she says. “It’s a muscle build and fat destruction all in one.” She suggests staying for the Skin VI Peel to get rid of acne, acne scars and facial pigmentation problems. “It’s a no-pain chemical peel,” she says. “If you’ve ever had a chemical peel, you know that’s a big deal.”

Lucienne Spa is committed to using the latest devices and treatments while also requiring stylists and medical aestheticians to receive continuing education on industry trends and developments. The rapidly-growing med spa also offers ever-changing specials so folks can feel comfortable trying new treatments and products.

“We love to see the lightbulb go on when clients realize they do have the power to gracefully inspire change,” says co-owner Sheila Itokazu, who says her mother, Lucienne, who passed away in 2008, is the inspiration behind the business. “She was everything we hope to personify: beautiful, elegant, refined, generous and kind. She was the whole package.”

10690 S. River Front Pkwy., South Jordan

801-601-8282

luciennesalon.com

4709 W. Daybreak Pkwy., Ste. A, South Jordan

801-280-9990

luciennesalon.com