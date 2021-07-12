Introducing Made in Park City

Longtime Park City resident and architectural designer Abby Hatch loves to buy locally authentic gifts and souvenirs when she travels. Often, she discovers the products being sold are manufactured overseas with no ties to the area being visited. This kind of corporate merchandising can make it very difficult for local vendors to compete in the marketplace. Abby founded Made in Park City as an endeavor to challenge this and to bring attention back to the many local artisans and entrepreneurs of Park City, Utah.

“One of the best things about traveling is discovering what is truly unique to your destination,” she says. “My goal is to promote locally-made products to our millions of visitors while also creating awareness and community pride among our own residents.”

“We hope to make it dramatically easier to discover local artisans and for entrepreneurs to create vested, repeat customers” —ABBY HATCH

Abby has put together a company, Made in Park City, an e-commerce website that lists and vends locally-made goods from Summit and Wasatch counties with stories not only about the products but also the passionate people who create them.

“We hope to make it dramatically easier to find and to learn about our local artisans, and entrepreneurs and believe this will create vested repeat customers,” says Abby. “It is part of what makes our mountain town unique and charming.”

Made in Park City’s website features an array of locally made products including jewelry, skincare, art, decorated skulls, dog collars, cheese, jerky and smoked fish, clothing, books, photography and more. These local products can be shipped seamlessly to your doorstep or set up for local pick up.

“It feels good to know you’re getting an authentic product when you shop on Made in Park City,” says Abby. “I really enjoy the story of each product or business from the people who live here and do what they love.”

Park City

435-513-5574

madeinparkcity.com