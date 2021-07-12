Recharge in the Red Rocks

Although Red Mountain Resort is best known for its world-class amenities and wellness activities against a backdrop of stunning red rock vistas, this summer, family-centered experiences are a glowing feature of the St. George-area resort that usually restricts visitors to ages 12+. While staples like guided hikes, fitness programs, spa treatments and massages are at the ready for parents in search of zen, the resort is rolling out the red carpet for families with children of all ages from Memorial to Labor Day.

“We are excited to offer the Red Mountain experience to families during the summer months,” says spokesperson Tracey Welsh. “Typically a family resort offers segregated experiences, where mom or dad goes to yoga class or meditation while the kids enjoy their own activities. While that’s still a great option, we’ve also built in wellness experiences like family yoga for the whole crew, as well as full or half-day adventures.”

The resort’s Stay and Play package offers specials to accommodate everyone, with breathtaking villas, gorgeous pools, private trails through the resort’s lava gardens, an exciting menu at Canyon Breeze Restaurant and hiking and biking trails just a stone’s throw away at Snow Canyon State Park. Add-on adventures can include morning hikes to Jurassic-period dinosaur tracks, visiting a real western ghost-town, slithering through shaded slot canyons or climbing and rappelling.

Welsh suggests relaxing outdoors after the sun sets to take in a brilliant blanket of stars. And if you’re searching for entertainment, look no further than Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre just up the road. With a breathtaking red rock backdrop, the summer season includes musicals like “Annie,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “School of Rock” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.”

Various photos, interior and exteriors, of scenes at the Red Mountain Spa in St. George Utah

“It’s not just mom and dad that need recharging,” says Welsh, “we want to help families build strong relationships through nature, beauty, and offer a balance of restfulness and adventure.”

1275 E. Red Mountain Resort, Ivins

800-407-3002

redmountainresort.com