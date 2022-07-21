What’s Hot: Sorrel River Ranch Resort & Spa

Get Adventure Educated

Moab’s Sorrel River Ranch Resort is thoughtfully designed to provide enlightening “ed-ventures” just as much as memorable ‘adventures’ among Utah’s picturesque vistas.

“Education is built into everything we offer because it is crucial to us that our guests leave Moab with more than just memories,” says Owner Elizabeth Rad. “Our goal is for them to gain a deeper respect for the region’s rich history.”

That region, among the most unique landscapes of the American Southwest, is one that the resort is deeply connected to. Originally established as a ranch homestead in 1903, the property’s rich history allows visitors to experience hometown hospitality with a luxury flair.

Whether through learning excursions or on-site amenities, many of the resort’s offerings are centered around the impact that an authentic and educational experience has on inspiring guests long after the end of their vacations.

“We take pride in incorporating that message in a novel and exciting way with every new season,” says Rad.

“Inspired by the beautiful locale of our resort, our incredible team prides itself in crafting memorable experiences for our guests, to offer a luxury retreat that exudes the authentic heritage of the ranch.” Elizabeth Rad, Owner

Activities for Every Adventurer

Cool Off on the Colorado

With Sorrel River’s New Zealand-style jet boat tours, choose between heart-pounding rapids or a scenic voyage exploring the history and wildlife of Moab’s canyon country.

Blaze a New Trail

Explore miles of breathtaking mountain biking trails on high-end full-suspension mountain bikes, and with the help of a professional guide. Each half- or full-day tour can be customized for your group’s experience and adventure level.

Adventure Education

Take a hybrid hiking and bus tour geared toward learning. Discover how geology, human history, and biodiversity culminated to create the world-famous Arches National Park, from the tiniest details to the grandest monoliths.

Discovery Drives

Discover iconic landforms of contrasting colors and textures with a 4-wheel-drive tour through Utah’s National Parks full of red rock wonderlands that amaze with formations, refresh with their trails, and inspire through the mysteries of erosion.

Sorrel River Ranch Resort

Utah Highway 128 Mile 17, Moab

435-259-4642

sorrelriver.com