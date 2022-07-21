What’s Hot: Zion White Bison Resort

Outdoor Adventure – Elevated

Zion White Bison Resort (formerly known as Weeping Buffalo Resort) curates every aspect of its offerings to transport guests away from their busy lives, and into the majesty of the west through their signature elevated glamping experiences.

Guests can spend their red rock adventure to Zion National Park in a variety of unique accommodations including covered wagons, tipis, cliff dwellings, glamping tents and RV sites.

And don’t fret, indoor cats, you don’t have to abandon convenience or comfort with these out-of-the-box lodgings: every unit is outfitted with heat and A/C, en-suite bathrooms, fire pits, and comfortable beds. Many suites also have private kitchens and hot tubs, primed for the perfect balance of comfort, adventure, and memory-making.

“The best part of [Zion White Bison] is that your recreation doesn’t have to stop when you return in the evening,” says Cera Edgley, who has visited the resort with her family twice in the past year. “Adventure is a part of the whole experience, which made for a much more relaxed vacation.”

“A place where you can relax and get away from the hustle of the world and connect with loved ones in a meaningful way.” Jared Westhoff, Zion White Bison Resort Partner

At Zion White Bison, guests don’t need to plan every minute of their day, because they rest assured knowing their lodging provides plenty of engagement and entertainment for the whole family. Lounge around personal fire pits, take a morning hike around the on-site water features and even get a glimpse of the rare and sacred white bison, which roam on the property in the bison sanctuary.

“I have loved working to build something where families can come and escape the chaotic world, be inspired, and enjoy the outdoors while having all the comforts they need,” says Jared Westhoff, a partner of Zion White Bison Resort.

“It gets better every time we visit,” says Edgely. “We can’t get enough of the Utah sunset views, the pioneer history, and the feeling of being entrenched in nature.”

Don’t settle for a monotonous hotel room, or end your adventure at the gates of Zion. Unplug and fully immerse in the beauty of Southern Utah, and leave Zion White Bison Resort feeling inspired & with memories that will last a lifetime.

Zion White Bison Resort

400 W. State Road 9, Virgin

435-635-3004

zionwbr.com