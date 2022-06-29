Where to Celebrate 4th of July in Utah

This might not be the year to light up fireworks after your 4th of July backyard BBQ. With most of the state in an extreme drought and at elevated risk for wildfires, many cities and towns have tightened fireworks restrictions, and some have banned them completely. (The Utah fire marshal has a full list of local rules for municipalities throughout the state.)
That doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t plenty of other ways to celebrate Independence Day. Whether you’re continuing a longstanding tradition or looking to try something new, there are parades, festivals and entertainment throughout the state all weekend long. Here’s what you need to know to plan for a good time this July 4.
EVENTS & Town Celebrations
Whether you’re looking for an arena-sized concert, a celebratory 5K or just an excuse to eat hot dogs, there’s something for you this Independence Day.
- Stadium of Fire
The grand finale of Provo’s massive Freedom Festival, this year’s annual Stadium of Fire show features performances from Tim McGraw and Marie Osmond and ends with an extravagant firework show.
July 2, 8 p.m.
LaVell Edwards Stadium, 1700 N. Canyon Rd., Provo
- Freedom Festival Balloon Fest
Early risers: get up close to a fleet of giant hot air balloons and watch them take off from Provo’s Fox Field.
July 1, 2 & 4, 6-8 a.m.
1100 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo
- 4th of July Celebration at the Gateway
Celebrate Independence Day with live music and DJs, yard games, face painting, photo ops and your favorite bars and restaurants at the Gateway.
July 4, 5-10 p.m.
400 W. 200 South, SLC
- Huntsville 4th of July Festival
Celebrate at the American Legion in Huntsville with vendors, food, children’s activities, live music, drawings and more.
July 4
604 S. 7800 East, Huntsville
- Magna Independence Day Celebration
Start the day with an early-morning 5K and kid’s fun run followed by breakfast, a flag raising and family entertainment.
July 4
Magna Copper Park, 8975 W. 2600 South, Magna
- Murray Fun Days
Murray Fun Days has been a local tradition since 1958. This year’s celebration includes a sunrise service, community breakfast, chalk art competition, food trucks and more.
July 4
Murray City Park, 296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray
- Western Stampede
There are four days of celebration to enjoy at West Jordan’s Western Stampede. Watch fireworks after the final July 4 rodeo from the Rodeo Arena.
July 1-4
8000 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan
- Riverton Town Days
Riverton City Park transforms into a carnival over the holiday weekend for Riverton Town Days, along with local performers, races and tournaments and family activities.
June 30-July 4
Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton
- Sandy July 4 Freedom Day
Centered at City Hall, Sandy’s July 4 celebration has food and vendor booths, a BMX Stunt Show and activities hosted by the Fire and Police departments, including a fire truck display and water splay and a K9 dog show.
July 4
10000 Centennial Parkway, Sandy
- Park City 4th of July Celebration
Find Independence Day events throughout Park City, including a Utah Symphony performance at Deer Valley, celebrations at Canyons Village and a rodeo in nearby Oakley.
July 1-4
Park City
- Midway 4th of July Celebration
Midway’s Town Square is the center of the small town’s 4th of July celebration, including an art sale, a sunrise service and a pop-up cowboy museum.
June 30-July 4
1st North & Main, Midway
- Heber Valley Railroad Freedom Train
Ride along Decker Bay on the historic Freedom Train at Heber Valley Railroad.
July 4, 8 a.m.
450 S. 600 West, Heber City
- Salt Lake Bees Independence Day
There’s no better day to enjoy America’s pastime. Watch the Bees take on the Sacramento River Cats this Monday at Smith’s Ballpark. The 4th of July Celebration also includes an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet and a fireworks show.
July 4, 6:35 p.m.
77 W. 1300 South, SLC
- This Is the Place Liberty Days
This Is the Place kicks off the 4th of July with a traditional flag ceremony and continues with a holiday celebration including a candy cannon and watermelon eating contest.
July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., SLC
PLACES TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS
NEAR SLC:
This summer, leave fireworks to the professionals. Many cities and local festivals around Salt Lake are putting on their own firework displays. We’ve scoped out some of the highlights—now all you need to do is save yourself a seat, lay out on your favorite blanket and watch the show.
- The Gateway
July 4, 10 p.m.
18 N. Rio Grande, SLC
- Sandy City Hall
July 4, 10 p.m.
10000 Centennial Pkwy., Sandy
- Magna Copper Park
July 4, 10 p.m.
8975 W. 2600 South, Magna
- Murray City Park
July 4, 10 p.m.
296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray
- Riverton Town Days Fireworks
July 2, 10 p.m.
1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton
- Western Stampede Fireworks
July 4, 10:15 p.m.
1985 W. 7800 South, West Jordan
- Rees Pioneer Park
July 4, after sunset
800 W. Forest St., Brigham City
- Thanksgiving Point
July 4, 10 p.m.
2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi
- Memorial Hill
July 4, 10 p.m.
38-40 River Rd., Midway
NEAR STADIUM OF FIRE:
The Stadium of Fire displays one of the largest fireworks shows in Utah. You can experience the show first-hand inside the stadium, but you don’t have to miss out if you didn’t buy a ticket. We’ve gathered some places outside the stadium where you can enjoy fireworks show for free.
- West Stadium Fields, 1761-1849 N. University Ave., Provo
- Sertoma Park, 400 E 2400, N 100 E, Provo
- Edgemont Elementary, 566 E. 3650 N St., Provo
- Timpview High School, 3570 Timpview Dr., Provo
- Rock Canyon Elementary, 435 E. 2320 North, Provo
- Kiwanis Park, 1019 N. 1100 East, Provo
- Joaquin Park, 378 N. 400 East, Provo
- Centennial Middle School, 305 E. 2320 North, Provo
- Canyon Crest Elementary School, 4664 N. Canyon Rd., Provo
4TH OF JULY PARADES
A small-town parade is a quintessentially American 4th of July tradition. Check out these Utah parades to kick off your day of celebration.
- Brighton 4th of July Parade
July 4, 10:15 a.m.
8302 S. Brighton Loop Road, Brighton
- Cherry Days 4th of July Jeep Parade
July 4, 10 a.m.
Along 2600 North, North Ogden
- St. George 4th of July Parade
July 4, 7:45 a.m.
Along Tabernacle Street to Vernon Worthen Park
- Murray Fun Days Parade
July 4, 8:30 a.m.
From Fashion Place Mall to Murray Park
- Magna Independence Day Parade
July 4, 10 a.m.
Along Main St., Magna
- Riverton Town Days Parade
July 1, 6:30 p.m.
Along 13400 South and 2700 West, Riverton
- Western Stampede Grand Parade
July 4, 10:30 a.m.
Redwood Rd., West Jordan
- Sandy Freedom Day Parade
July 4, 6 p.m.
Along Centennial Pkwy., Sandy
- Park City 4th of July Parade
July 4, 11 a.m.
Along Main St. and Park Ave., Park City
- Kaysville 4th of July Parade
July 4, 10 a.m.
Along Main St., Kaysville
- Freedom Festival Grand Parade
July 4, 9 a.m.
Along University Ave. and Center St.
