Where to Celebrate 4th of July in Utah

This might not be the year to light up fireworks after your 4th of July backyard BBQ. With most of the state in an extreme drought and at elevated risk for wildfires, many cities and towns have tightened fireworks restrictions, and some have banned them completely. (The Utah fire marshal has a full list of local rules for municipalities throughout the state.)

That doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t plenty of other ways to celebrate Independence Day. Whether you’re continuing a longstanding tradition or looking to try something new, there are parades, festivals and entertainment throughout the state all weekend long. Here’s what you need to know to plan for a good time this July 4.

EVENTS & Town Celebrations

Whether you’re looking for an arena-sized concert, a celebratory 5K or just an excuse to eat hot dogs, there’s something for you this Independence Day.

Salt Lake Bees Independence Day

There’s no better day to enjoy America’s pastime. Watch the Bees take on the Sacramento River Cats this Monday at Smith’s Ballpark. The 4th of July Celebration also includes an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet and a fireworks show.

July 4, 6:35 p.m.

77 W. 1300 South, SLC

This Is the Place Liberty Days

This Is the Place kicks off the 4th of July with a traditional flag ceremony and continues with a holiday celebration including a candy cannon and watermelon eating contest.

July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., SLC

PLACES TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS

NEAR SLC:

This summer, leave fireworks to the professionals. Many cities and local festivals around Salt Lake are putting on their own firework displays. We’ve scoped out some of the highlights—now all you need to do is save yourself a seat, lay out on your favorite blanket and watch the show.

The Gateway

July 4, 10 p.m.

18 N. Rio Grande, SLC

July 4, 10 p.m. 18 N. Rio Grande, SLC Sandy City Hall

July 4, 10 p.m.

10000 Centennial Pkwy., Sandy

July 4, 10 p.m. 10000 Centennial Pkwy., Sandy Magna Copper Park

July 4, 10 p.m.

8975 W. 2600 South, Magna

July 4, 10 p.m. 8975 W. 2600 South, Magna Murray City Park

July 4, 10 p.m.

296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray



July 4, 10 p.m. 296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray Riverton Town Days Fireworks

July 2, 10 p.m.

1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton

July 2, 10 p.m. 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton Western Stampede Fireworks

July 4, 10:15 p.m.

1985 W. 7800 South, West Jordan

July 4, 10:15 p.m. 1985 W. 7800 South, West Jordan Rees Pioneer Park

July 4, after sunset

800 W. Forest St., Brigham City

July 4, after sunset 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City Thanksgiving Point

July 4, 10 p.m.

2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi

July 4, 10 p.m. 2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi Memorial Hill

July 4, 10 p.m.

38-40 River Rd., Midway

NEAR STADIUM OF FIRE:

The Stadium of Fire displays one of the largest fireworks shows in Utah. You can experience the show first-hand inside the stadium, but you don’t have to miss out if you didn’t buy a ticket. We’ve gathered some places outside the stadium where you can enjoy fireworks show for free.

West Stadium Fields, 1761-1849 N. University Ave., Provo

1761-1849 N. University Ave., Provo Sertoma Park, 400 E 2400, N 100 E, Provo

400 E 2400, N 100 E, Provo Edgemont Elementary, 566 E. 3650 N St., Provo

566 E. 3650 N St., Provo Timpview High School, 3570 Timpview Dr., Provo

3570 Timpview Dr., Provo Rock Canyon Elementary, 435 E. 2320 North, Provo

435 E. 2320 North, Provo Kiwanis Park, 1019 N. 1100 East, Provo

1019 N. 1100 East, Provo Joaquin Park, 378 N. 400 East, Provo

378 N. 400 East, Provo Centennial Middle School, 305 E. 2320 North, Provo

305 E. 2320 North, Provo Canyon Crest Elementary School, 4664 N. Canyon Rd., Provo

4TH OF JULY PARADES

A small-town parade is a quintessentially American 4th of July tradition. Check out these Utah parades to kick off your day of celebration.

Brighton 4th of July Parade

July 4, 10:15 a.m.

8302 S. Brighton Loop Road, Brighton

July 4, 10:15 a.m. 8302 S. Brighton Loop Road, Brighton Cherry Days 4th of July Jeep Parade

July 4, 10 a.m.

Along 2600 North, North Ogden



July 4, 10 a.m. Along 2600 North, North Ogden St. George 4th of July Parade

July 4, 7:45 a.m.

Along Tabernacle Street to Vernon Worthen Park



July 4, 7:45 a.m. Along Tabernacle Street to Vernon Worthen Park Murray Fun Days Parade

July 4, 8:30 a.m.

From Fashion Place Mall to Murray Park

July 4, 8:30 a.m. From Fashion Place Mall to Murray Park Magna Independence Day Parade

July 4, 10 a.m.

Along Main St., Magna



July 4, 10 a.m. Along Main St., Magna Riverton Town Days Parade

July 1, 6:30 p.m.

Along 13400 South and 2700 West, Riverton

July 1, 6:30 p.m. Along 13400 South and 2700 West, Riverton Western Stampede Grand Parade

July 4, 10:30 a.m.

Redwood Rd., West Jordan

July 4, 10:30 a.m. Redwood Rd., West Jordan Sandy Freedom Day Parade

July 4, 6 p.m.

Along Centennial Pkwy., Sandy



July 4, 6 p.m. Along Centennial Pkwy., Sandy Park City 4th of July Parade

July 4, 11 a.m.

Along Main St. and Park Ave., Park City



July 4, 11 a.m. Along Main St. and Park Ave., Park City Kaysville 4th of July Parade

July 4, 10 a.m.

Along Main St., Kaysville



July 4, 10 a.m. Along Main St., Kaysville Freedom Festival Grand Parade

July 4, 9 a.m.

Along University Ave. and Center St.

Read more about Utah summer festivals and city celebrations. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.