Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Salt Lake City

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day but marks a critical victory against French forces in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

This David-and-Goliath-like triumph, where the smaller Mexican army overcame the larger French army, significantly bolstered Mexican morale. However, it wasn’t until 1867 that Mexican troops finally vanquished the French. Interestingly, Cinco de Mayo is not really a national holiday in Mexico, and daily life mostly goes on as usual, with some celebrations happening in Puebla.

Cinco de Mayo isn’t the most notable holiday in Mexico. Cinco de Mayo celebrations originated in California to celebrate Mexico’s culture. Here in Salt Lake City, restaurants and bars join in the merriment, enticing customers with special promotions and tantalizing Mexican culinary creations. So grab a margarita or a cerveza and join in!

Since Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday night, it will be a bit loco out there, so arrive early if you want a spot – most places don’t take reservations. Here are our top pics of authentic Mexican food or spots with a celebration going on!

On May 5th, starting at 11:00 am, Epic will serve FREE tacos from Yoko Taco to anyone who stops by the brewery.

Epic Brewing Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Enter the free raffle, then grab some Los Locos Mexican-style Lager and Horchata Cream Ale for your fiesta.

*Limit one taco per person while supplies last.

Epic Brewing

825 S State St, SLC, UT 84111

(801) 906-0123

Park City Culinary Institute Tacos & Tequila Cooking Class

Friday, May 5th at 6:30 pm

Participants learn from award-winning chefs as they master the art of preparing delicious Mexican dishes, such as tacos, corn tortillas, cilantro lime rice, and a Mexican street corn salad. Tequila margaritas with a twist are offered to guests 21+, while non-alcoholic beverages cater to all attendees. $75 / pp. Get tickets here.

Taco Taco

I love a good taco shop, and Taco Taco is one of my favorites in the city. I love that you can get tacos a la carte and order as many as you like. Plus, their salsa bar is phenomenal. Take it from this Mexican gal. Get the zucchini blossom taco (Zucchini, corn, onions & zucchini blossom in a savory coconut cream sauce) for a bite unlike anything else you can get in the city. And enjoy the Lucha libre gladiator masks decking the walls as you sip your cerveza.

Taco Taco

208 East 500 South, SLC

(801) 428 2704

Chile Tepin

Named after the chile-tepin pepper, the only wild chile native to the U.S., Chile-Tepin incorporates this small, pungent, and smoky pepper (rated 8-9 on a scale of 10 for heat) into numerous sauces and dishes. Get the molcajete – which is a volcanic stone basin heated to blazing hot and stuffed full of onions, pepper, cheese, asado, pollo, shrimp, charred green onions, and jalapenos. Served piping hot, this is a dish to share. While you’re at it, get their world-class Paloma cocktail. Oh, and arrive early.

Chile Tepin

307 West 200 South

801-883-9255

Barrio

Barrio (meaning neighborhood) in Spanish lives up to its name as a walkable local joint. This little neighborhood joint has a great patio and another killer salsa bar. Since it is a little to the south of Downtown, it might be a little less loco. Maybe. Get the Cameron (shrimp) tacos. The shrimp are perfectly sauteed in garlic and butter and served with a cilantro crema. Their posole is also top-notch.

Barrio

282 East 900 South, SLC

(801) 613-2251

La Cevicheria

We recently wrote about La Cevicheria, and it may be where you find me this Cinco de Mayo. This is one of my new favorite downtown joints and has some of the best fish tacos, Mexican-style ceviche, and pulp (octopus). If you do anything, get the octopus. Bonus: you’ll feel like you’ve escaped to the tropics

La Cevicheria

123 E 200 S, SLC

(801) 906-0016

Casa de Tamal

I LOVE tamales. What I don’t love doing is making tamales. That is where Casa de Tamal comes in. If I were you, I’d preorder a bunch now for an at-home Cinco de Mayo celebration if you don’t want to brave the crowds. They have savory flavors Puerco in chile rojo (pork in red chile), pollo in chile verde (chicken in green chile), and queso with jalapeno slices. You can also get sweet tamales like pineapple and strawberry.

Casa de Tamal

2843 S 5600 W, West Valley

385-266-8729

Bewilder Brewing

Bewilder can always be counted on to show up to celebrate. On Friday, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, some popular favorites will be available, including the much-loved Cerveza on tap and in cans for the first time. Additionally, the Vienna lager and coffee-infused Vienna lager, El Guapo, will be on tap, accompanied by special food offerings.

Bewilder Brewing Co.

445 S 400 West, SLC

The Hog Wallow Pub

Experience an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo celebration at Hog Wallow with live music by Ben Weiss. Enjoy Birria Tacos, Tequila, and drink specials all night. As guests savor the flavors and sip, Weiss’s captivating performance ensures a night of dancing and fun. So gather friends for a memorable fiesta and mark the calendars for a unique celebration.

The Hog Wallow Pub

3200 E Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Cottonwood Heights

(801) 733-5567

