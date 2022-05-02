Where to Eat for Mother’s Day in Utah

Celebrate the moms in your life with a damn-near universal love language—food. Whether you’re looking for an upscale brunch at one of Utah’s finest hotels, a few casual drinks or a foolproof dinner to serve at home, we’ve got you covered.

The Copper Onion and Copper Common

Move quickly to get Mother’s Day brunch or dinner reservations at The Copper Onion, one of SLC’s most acclaimed restaurants. For an adults-only affair, The Copper Onion’s sister bar Copper Common is serving a new brunch menu including roasted mushroom toast, Wagyu beef hash and beignets with whiskey caramel and berry compote.

The Copper Onion: 111 E. Broadway #170, SLC, 801-355-3282

Copper Common: 111 E. Broadway #190, SLC, 801-355-0543

Cucina

Celebrate Mother’s Day—and (hopefully) pleasant spring weather—with Cucina’s first live outdoor music of the season. Utah Americana band Lucky Find will be performing outside this favorite Avenues wine bar from 6-9 p.m. on May 7.

1026 2nd Ave., SLC, 801-322-3055

Flanker

Flanker is serving their signature brunch menu this Mother’s Day, with highlights like lobster fritters, smoked salmon bagel board and huevos rancheros tacos. Don’t forget the $5 mimosas, or go for a whole bottle of Veuve Clicquet for $100 instead. Live music by DJ Bangarang.

6 N. Rio Grande St., SLC, 801-683-7070

Franck’s

Franck’s four course Mother’s Day brunch is reappearing this year, priced at $115 for adults and $60 for kids 12 and under. The dining experience begins with their amuse—a marinated local egg with smoked tomato, celeriac and lemon-hollandaise. Choose two courses between chilled apricot gazpacho, 110 degree Scottish salmon, prime beef tenderloin tataki and burnt marshmallow tart.

6263 S. Holladay Blvd., SLC, 801-274-6264

Goldener Hirsch

Goldener Hirsch’s Mother’s Day brunch is a mixture of cold offerings and hot meals cooked right at your table. Menu highlights include smoked salmon blinis, homemade tagliatelle, white and green asparagus with ham and parsley potatoes, and parmesan loaf with truffle foam. $79 per person, including a glass of champagne.

7520 Royal St., Park City , 800-252-3373

Gourmandise

Take the guesswork out of Mother’s Day dinner with a ready-to-eat feast from Gourmandise. Menu items include baked glazed ham, potatoes gratin with gruyere and fresh herbs, roasted spring vegetables with honey citrus glaze, cheddar chive scones and fresh fruit salad. Each take-home kit is $130 and feeds 6-8, only available May 7.

250 S. 300 East, SLC, 801-328-3330

The Grand America and Little America

An elegant Mother’s Day Tea is a holiday tradition at Utah’s flagship hotel. Brunch reservations are already sold out at Laurel Brasserie & Bar and at Little America’s Grand Ballroom, but a first-come-first-served buffet at Little America is still available.

The Grand America: 555 S. Main St., SLC, 801-258-6000

Little America: 500 S. Main St., SLC, 801-596-5700

Hearth and Hill

Reserve your table for a Mother’s Day brunch feast at Park City’s Hearth and Hill, with a full menu of snacks, main courses, savory sides and dessert. Adults are $70, kids 5-12 are $35 and kids under 4 eat free.

1153 Center Dr., Park City, 435-200-8840

Homestead Resort

Give your mom the gift of both great food and a relaxing staycation. Simon’s, the restaurant at Midway’s Homestead Resort, is open for reservations-only brunch—with a menu including made-to-order omelets and a build-your-own dessert waffle—on May 8. Adults are $55 and children under 12 are $25.

700 Homestead Dr., Midway, 435-654-1102

Hub and Spoke

The popular brunch spot will not be disappointing with their Mother’s Day brunch buffet. Menu items include chicken and waffles, vegan grit skillet, classic French toast and assorted desserts. Adults dine for $44.90, kids under 12 $22.49.

1291 S. 1100 East, SLC, 801-487-0698

La Caille

Reservations are open for La Caille’s Mother’s Day brunch with dishes like crème brulée French toast, slow roasted prime rib and a Creole seafood boil. Young kids are welcome—they can even pot a plant for mom while the grown-ups eat.

9565 Wasatch Blvd., Sandy, 801-942-1752

Les Madeleines

Here’s a sweet gift idea. Les Madeleines is best known for its signature kouign-amann, a buttery cake made from layers of laminated bread dough. If your mom is out-of-state but still craves this France-via-Utah treat, Les Madeleines ships the pastry nationwide.

216 E. 500 South, SLC, 801-673-8340

The Lodge at Blue Sky

Yuta, at The Lodge at Blue Sky, is serving a three-course brunch menu on both Saturday and Sunday for $68. For something more casual, The Lodge will also serve an a la carte mimosa menu with games and a live performance from Utah musician Angie Petty.

27649 Old Lincoln Hwy., Wanship, 866-296-8998

Log Haven

Log Haven is offering a three course Mother’s Day dinner on May 8. With menu items such as grilled duroc pork chop, Manhattan cut New York steak, and parmesan reggiano risotto, your mother is sure to feel the love. $75 for adults, $45 for children, space is limited.

6451 E. Millcreek Canyon Road, SLC, 801-272-8255

Manoli’s

For breakfast with a Greek twist, try Manoli’s, which was named one of the state’s best restaurants in our 2022 Dining Awards. The restaurant’s fresh, flavorful Mediterranean cuisine is served for both brunch and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays.

402 E. 900 South, #2, SLC, 801-532-3760

Oquirrh

The inventive New American eatery Oquirrh is another 2022 Salt Lake Magazine Dining Award winner. On weekends, Oquirrh serves both brunch—the menu has sweet and savory versions of bread pudding French toast and hearty “hangover pasta”—and their regular dinner menu.

368 E. 100 South, SLC, 801- 359-0426

Pago on Main

Spoil your mother with upscale American fare at Pago’s newest Main Street location. For $42 per person, their brunch buffet includes pumpkin bread burrata appetizers, cauliflower carbonara, smoked trout kedgeree and more.

341 S. Main St., SLC, 801-441-2955

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Celebrate your mother with a three-course menu at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse for just $57. Menu highlights include steak & shrimp, twin tail lobster and caesar salad. If a take-home meal is more your style, consider their Celebration Feast which includes roast tenderloin, choice of salad, two signature sides and dessert. Feeds four at $195.

275 W. South Temple, SLC, 801-363-2000

2001 Park Ave., Park City, 435-940-5070

Stanza

The Italian restaurant is offering a special brunch and cocktail menu for Mother’s Day this year. Small plates include stonefruit burrata and mascarpone polenta. Their brunch menu features Wagyu New York strip and eggs, duck confit hash, peach French toast and jumbo gulf shrimp and grits. Don’t forget about Stanza’s standout pasta dishes like bucatini alla carbonara and yukon gold and chive gnocchi.

454 E. 300 South, SLC, 801-746-4441

Tulie Bakery

Treat your mom to a delectable creation by Tulie Bakery—a dark chocolate orange olive oil cake with mascarpone frosting. Place orders by May 4 to receive by Mother’s Day.

863 E. 700 South, SLC, 801-883-9741

1510 S. 1500 East, SLC, 801-410-4217

