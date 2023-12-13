Where to Eat in the Delta Center

Home to the Utah Jazz and a beloved venue for concert goers, the Delta Center (doesn’t it just feel right to call it that again?) welcomes 1.8 million guests each year. Apart from a night of thrilling live sports or music, the stadium is also expected to offer plenty of delicious eats. During the NBA All-Stars event last year, the Delta Center honed in on their local-first identity and became a home to several Utah-bred food stands. Most recently in October of 2023, five new local food and beverage providers joined the ranks, serving up dishes well-known to Beehive residents.

So, when you’re ready to head downtown for a night at the Delta Center, be sure to arrive with an empty stomach. The stadium’s 31 food stands offer something for everyone, and we believe the following local vendors deserve a little extra love for their creativity, dependability and flavor.



Eats at the Delta Center

Brisket Empanadas at Jazzmen’s Kitchen

Jazzmen’s Kitchen

If you’ve ever wondered what a professional athlete eats on a daily basis, now is your chance. From the mind of Chef Anthony Zamora, the Utah Jazz nutritionist and dietitian, Jazzmen’s Kitchen is a limited-time pop-up restaurant serving dishes similar to those preferred by the players and coaches. The three entrees feature lean proteins, fresh produce and locally-sourced options. Try the Brisket Empanadas or Chilled Chicken Bowl before settling in for a game.

Proper Burger

The locally beloved burger and beer joint found a home at the Delta Center in 2017 and has quickly become a favorite for Jazz fans and concert-goers. Their stadium menu has been paired down, but still offers standouts like the BIG Proper burger and the Chicken Club Salad, you can even get a Plan Jane Cheeseburger for $9—pair it with one of their locally-brewed IPAs.

Santorini’s

Award-winning local restaurant Santorini’s was introduced to the Delta Center in the stadium’s most recent 2023 update. Fans flock to their food stand on the third floor for healthy, and flavorful options, like the Puffy Pita Tacos or their signature Mediterranean Bowl.

Salt City Smokehouse

Fans were understandably upset when R&R Barbecue left the Delta Center, but the venue was quick to fill the void with another worthy BBQ stand: Salt City Smokehouse. Each menu item was designed to be eaten with ease, no wet wipes necessary. Try their Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich and finish with a S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich.

J Dawgs

In 2004, BYU student Jayson Edwards took a risk to open a small hot dog shack for the Utah Valley community. What started as a mission to offer simple and delicious street food turned into a successful business with locations throughout the state. Stop by one of their Delta Center locations between quarters for a Polish dog with all the fixins’.

Iceberg

Utah-born burger stand Iceberg Drive Inn first opened their doors in 1960, and their over-the-rim shakes and classic eats had no trouble earning the devotion of Beehive residents. The restaurant began franchising in 1999 with locations across the Western United States—including our own Jazz stadium. The food booth is a top pick for fans craving some classic cheeseburger and shake action.

Sweets at the Delta Center

Farr’s Ice cream

The Farr brothers started their company in 1891 as one of the most substantial suppliers of naturally harvested ice from the Ogden River. In their second year, the business harvested eight million pounds of natural ice. Eventually, commercially-made ice overtook the enterprise and the brothers pivoted to focus their efforts on ice cream manufacturing. 🍦⁠

⁠The business barreled on through the Great Depression, World Wars and transfers of ownership. Now in its 100th year of business, it’s estimated that over one billion servings of Farr Better ice cream have been enjoyed over the last century. Their flagship Ogden ice cream parlor is still serving up scoops!⁠ Get a taste of history at their Delta Center locations throughout the stadium

San Diablo Churro

⁠San Diablo Churros

San Diablo started up back in Fall of 2016 serving up churros to Cornbelly’s visitors at Thanksgiving Point. Since then, the churros have been featured at all kinds of events and pop-ups around the valley. Their Delta Center booths serve their beloved deserts piping hot, coated in sugar, and stuffed with your choice of filling.

Totally Nutz

There’s nothing like wandering through a busy stadium full of excited fans, and you get that first whiff of cinnamon-roasted almonds. There’s no other choice but to follow your nose to the nearest stand and get yourself one of those oddly cone-shaped bag o’ nutz.

Spilled Milk

Decadent ice cream meets your favorite childhood cereal with Spilled Milk. The local ice cream spot started as a food truck in 2019 and recently opened up their first brick-and-mortar location on 9th and 9th. Try one of their signature flavors, or mix it up with a creation all your own.

Sips at the Delta Center

Swig

Would this even be a Utah stadium without a Swig? Through popular demand, Swig gained a spot at the Delta Center in October. Known for their “dirty sodas”, the drink stand your one stop shop for caffeine and cavities.

Booze

We’ll be honest, there’s no avoiding doling out the big bucks for a brew at the Delta Center. Located throughout the stadium, Hop Shops offer local and national favorites in tall boy form. If you’re looking for something harder, and pricier, the Casamigos corner on the fifth floor doles out margaritas and mules. Expect to pay at least $12 for a one ounce shot of Titos though.

Instead, we suggest hopping over to the Gateway to get your buzz on before the game. Seabird is a laid-back option for a craft cocktail and good conversation, or continue your post-game deliberations at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club. The latter is fully decked out in their holiday best, and their Christmas Tiki Parlor is well-worth a visit.

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.