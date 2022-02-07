Where to Eat and What to Do for Valentine’s Day in Utah

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner—like, those plans needed to be made yesterday. It’s not too late, though, to plan a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration for you and your plus one. We’ve got you covered with these favorite northern Utah restaurants offering special Valentine’s cuisine, whether you’re looking for an upscale three-course meal or a quick dessert. Plus, get creative with our unique holiday date ideas. (P.S.: If you’re finding that those reservation slots on the 14th are all filled up, don’t fret! Many of these deals extend a few days before and after Valentine’s Day.)

Dining and Dessert

Gray Cliff Lodge

The Gray Cliff Lodge restaurant, tucked into Ogden Canyon, is a cozy and quaint restaurant where guests can enjoy a four-course meal—every entrée is always served with a fruit cup or tomato juice, green salad or homemade soup, potato or rice, fresh dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls and a homemade dessert. We recommend the fresh, local trout for dinner and the oatmeal pie for dessert. It’s a cozy dinner for two. Just down the road in the same canyon is the Alaskan Inn, where you and your sweetheart can enjoy a romantic night with breakfast delivered to your room or cabin in the morning. And there are, of course, many ski resorts nearby.

508 Ogden Canyon, Ogden, 801-392-6775

Franck’s

Franck’s is offering a prix fixe, 5-course meal plus dessert on Feb. 13 and 14, featuring items such as lobster, sunflower root lasagna and short ribs. Prices are set at $125 per person or $105 for a vegetarian version.

6264 S. Holladay Blvd., Holladay, 801-274-6264

Café Madrid

Café Madrid’s special 4-course Valentine’s Day menu features options such as fruit and cheese trays, lobster tails, salmon, beef tenderloin, crème brulee cakes and chocolate mousse. Price: $75 per person.

5244 S. Highland Dr., Holladay, 801-273-0837

Veneto Ristorante Italiano

Veneto is offering two seating times on Valentine’s day: one at 5 p.m. and a late seating at 8 p.m. For the holiday, they’re switching out their regular menu for a special four-course menu priced at $125 per person, with optional wine pairings for $75 per person.

370 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-359-0708

Fleming’s Steakhouse and Wine Bar

From Feb. 11 – 14 for dinner or Feb. 12 and 13 for lunch, Fleming’s 3-course Valentine’s Day menu offers a classic surf and turf dinner for two for varying prices based on selection.

20 S. 400 West, #2020, SLC, 801-355-3704

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Available from Feb. 11-20, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering a Tenderloin for Two prix fixe meal. The meal includes two starters of either a house salad, caesar salad or shrimp cocktail, roasted chateaubriand for two for the entrée, served with garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach, and chocolate sin cake for dessert. Rather celebrate at home? You can also get this meal as takeout with 48-hours’ notice.

275 S. West Temple, SLC, 801-363-2000

2001 Park Ave., Park City, 435-940-5070

Spencer’s Steaks & Chops

Spencer’s Valentine’s prix fixe 3-course menu, featuring the restaurant’s signature USDA Prime Steaks, will be served on Feb. 11, 12 and 14 for $180 per person.

255 S. West Temple, SLC, 801-238-4748

Bambara

Bambara will be opening for special holiday hours this Valentine’s Day. Guests will have option of ordering from the regular dinner menu or a special Valentine’s menu, which will include items such as corn and crab bisque, braised lamb shank with sea spring risotto, watercress, au jus and mint, and filet chateaubriand served with fingerling potatoes, wild mushroom and cipollini. The special menu is priced at $115 per person or $155 per person with wine pairings. Bambara is also connected to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, which just launched a new romance package to complete your holiday celebration.

202 S. Main St., SLC, 801-363-5454

Pago Group

The Pago Group is offering several Valentine’s Day options in Salt Lake.

Pago on 9th & 9th is offering an upscale 5-course tasting menu at $95 per person, with a $38 wine pairing option.

878 S. 900 East, SLC, 801-532-0777

Finca is serving a more casual 4-course tasting menu at $75 per person, with a $30 wine pairing option.

1513 S. 1500 East, SLC, 801-532-3372

Pago on Main is offering another more casual experience with a 3-course tasting menu for $65 per person, with a $35 wine pairing option.

341 S. Main St., SLC, 801-441-2955

Casot, Pago’s new neighborhood wine bar, is offering a couple of house-made desserts paired with dessert wines on a first-come-first-serve basis: Port and Chocolate for $25 or Churros and Bubbles for $20.

1508 S. 1500 East, SLC, 801-441-2873

Eight Settlers Distillery

Book a reservation in advance for Valentine’s Day dinner at Eight Settlers. Along with their regular menu, specials include a 16 oz. wagyu and a holiday cocktail menu including Pretty in Pink, which combines the distillery’s own Butler Vodka with mint, watermelon and fresh squeezed grapefruit.

7321 S. Canyon Centre Pkwy., Cottonwood Heights, 385-900-4315

Log Haven

From Feb. 12-14, Log Haven is inviting couples to enjoy a holiday menu of specials and cocktails with their Three Nights of Passion event. Log Haven’s picturesque location in Wasatch National Forest inspired USA Today to name Log Haven one of the U.S.’s most romantic restaurants.

6451 Mill Creek Canyon Rd., SLC, 801-272-8255

Alpine Pie Bar

If you’re more in the mood for a relaxing dessert than a full-on meal, Alpine Pie Bar in Park City offers the opportunity to slow down, sip a handcrafted cocktail and enjoy a slice of pie.

364 Main St., Park City, 435-200-9082

Park City Desserts & Coffee

Speaking of desserts, Park City Desserts & Coffee is also offering a special Valentine’s Day dessert menu, featuring 9-inch lemon or espresso tarts for $48 or 4-inch lemon or espresso heart-shaped tarts for $12, chocolate-covered strawberries, flourless chocolate cake and gift boxes. All of their desserts are organic, vegan and gluten-free. Delivery available.

268 Main St., Park City, 435-922-0059

Activities

Valentine Ball at Wadley Farms

Wadley farms in Lindon is hosting a romantic fairytale ball on Valentine’s Day for $100 per couple. The night includes a 3-course dinner, dancing and carriage rides. Come in formal or 19th century ball attire.

35 E. 400 North, Lindon, 801-404-9996

Valentine Big Band Dinner Dance

If your music taste skews more 1940s than 19th century, a dance in Downtown Ogden on Feb. 12 will feature live big band and swing music. Held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center, next to Peery’s Egyptian Theater, the night will also include a full meal and cocktail hour. Cost is $90 per couple or $50 for singles.

2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, 801-689-8700

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Tasting

On Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, The Queen Bee in Ogden will hold its 7th annual Valentine’s Day Chocolate Tasting, an evening full of fine chocolates from around the world. $15 per person.

270 25th St., Ogden, 801-317-4226

Forever More!

On Feb. 11, 12 and 14 Scaffold Theatre in Salt Lake City will present Forever More! An Interactive Valentines Theatrical Extravaganza. This comical show presents the story of a lover, cursed by Venus, trying to find his love with the help of Miss Valentine and Cupid. Perfect for a date, or you can even bring the kids. Tickets are $25.

740 W. 1700 South, Ste. 9, SLC

Valentine’s Day with Hell’s Belles

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in true rock-n-roll fashion with Hell’s Belles, the world-famous all-female AC/DC tribute band. The performance will be held on Feb. 14 at the O.P. Rockwell Music Hall in Park City, and tickets start at $25.

268 Main St., Park City, 435-338-3322

Ballet West’s Romeo + Juliet

Keep the Valentine’s fun going the weekend before and after the holiday. Ballet West will be performing their production of the world’s most famous love story, Romeo + Juliet, on Feb. 11, 12, 17-19.

50 W. 200 South, SLC, 801-869-6900

Jane Austen Regency Period Ball

On Feb. 19, Sweet Harmony Performing Arts Group is hosting a regency period ball in Clearfield in conjunction with its performance of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. After the play you can dress up and attend the ball, with dancing and food, for $15 per person. On Feb. 12, learn the dances for the ball, proper regency manners and how to create your proper regency look. Tickets for the educational event are sold separately.

140 Center St., Clearfield, 801-525-2779

