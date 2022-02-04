Where to Get Valentine’s Day Flowers in Utah

We’ve all been there—rushing to the grocery store to pick up a last-minute bouquet for a loved one on Feb. 14. But if you want to gift your Valentine something that truly reflects your affection, an underwhelming bundle of wilted blooms just doesn’t cut it. Luckily, the Beehive State is brimming with gifted florists that are happy to offer their flower-friendly services to every aspiring Casanova. Here are 14 places to get Utah flowers this Valentine’s Day.

Midvale florist Lilly and Iris incorporates the latest floral trends and best quality blooms in all their arrangements. This Valentine’s Day, they are offering their signature florist’s choice arrangements as well as all rose bouquets. Arrangements start at $60, order by Feb. 13 for next day delivery.

@lilly.and.iris on Instagram

Native Flower Company is a full-service florist based in Salt Lake City offering uniquely-designed, custom flower arrangements delivered to your door. The theme for their Valentine’s Day line this year is UNCHAINED, inspired by the beloved UK ballad “Unchained Melody.” They are also offering custom arrangements and add-ons like chocolates and small gifts. Place your order by 12 p.m. Feb. 12 and pick up by 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

1448 E. 2700 South, SLC, 801-364-4606

Valentine’s Day bouquet (Photo courtesy Artisan Bloom)

Artisan Bloom is a luxury florist service that prides themselves on wowing even the most discerning clients. This year, they are offering three price points for their Valentine’s Day collection. Starting at $125, their designer arrangements are expected to sell out before the anticipated deadline of Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

7573 S. Main Street, Midvale, 801-913-7444

Logan-based florist The Fleur Market is offering a variety of bouquets and arrangements this Valentine’s Day. Their designer’s choice starts at $42 and is available for local same-day delivery. They also sell charcuterie baskets, chocolate boxes and live houseplants for the green-thumbed Valentine.

320 N. 100 East, Logan, 435-799-3350

Twigs is a Salt Lake City florist specializing in romantic rose-filled bouquets and traditional arrangements. Their same-day delivery options ensure your gift shows up just in time for Valentine’s day.

1616 S. 1100 East, SLC, 801-596-2322

Formerly operating as a mobile flower service, The Petal Coop is moving into their first brick-and-mortar location in the Maven District just in time for Valentine’s day weekend. Starting at $45, their lush arrangements are designed to delight in pink ceramic vases and a spring palette. Order by Feb. 7 and visit their site for available pick-up times.

577 N. 200 West, SLC, 801-971-1127

Dancing Daisies Floral is a boutique studio based in Farmington. This year, they are offering a variety of rose bouquets and custom arrangements starting at $55. Their Valentine’s Day orders are available for pickup and local delivery.

1185 N. Jackson Ave., Farmington, 801-915-9048

Salt Lake florist Every Blooming Thing is offering their full range of custom-made arrangements as well as special Valentine’s Day options. Order by 1 p.m. for same-day delivery on Feb. 14.

1344 S. 2100 East, SLC, 801-521-4773

With locations in Draper and Salt Lake, Cactus and Tropicals specializes in unique arrangements using local blooms, succulents and tropical flowers. Their designer’s choice starts at $50, other arrangements begin at $65. Same day delivery is available if ordered by 12 p.m. Closed Sundays.

2735 S. 2000 East, SLC | 12252 Draper Gate Dr., Draper

801-485-2542 | 801-672-0935

Latina-owned Southern Utah florist Flower Creations is offering several swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day packages this year. Options to add chocolates, balloons, stuffed bears and other items. DM for pricing and delivery details.

@flowercreationsut on Instagram

Specializing in exotic plants and tropical bouquets, Orchid Dynasty is offering same-day delivery this Valentine’s Day. Wrapped arrangements start at $45.

365 W. 900 South, SLC, 801-583-4754

Sticks & Stems is a Utah County-based florist offering custom arrangements starting at $65. Each design follows a pastel color palette with seasonal white, lavender, blush, yellow and green blooms. Order by Feb. 7 for local delivery on Feb. 12, or pickup on Valentine’s Day.

@sticks.stems on Instagram

This year, Little Lady Floral is offering two packages for Salt Lake sweethearts. Starting at $75, each arrangement includes dusty rose blooms in a unique design. A locally-baked macaron box can be added for $15. Order by Feb. 5 to get $15 off your order.

@littleladyfloral on Instagram

Jimmy’s Flowers is a family-owned company with locations in Davis and Weber counties. Their bright and fresh floral arrangements make an ideal gift for any discerning valentine. Arrangements range from $45-$180 with the option to add on balloons, chocolates, cards and candles. Ordering is available Feb. 7-14.

2735 Washington Blvd., Ogden | 2840 N. Hillfield Rd., Layton | 470 S Main St., Bountiful

801-621-2360 | 801-773-8400 | 801-298-3228

