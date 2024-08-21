Where to Golf in Park City

“The ball truly does fly farther at elevation,” I thought as the tiny white sphere violently hooked from view. Golfing in the mountains comes with certain baked-in hazards, like the precipitous declivity that claimed my repurposed range ball. Best bring a couple of spares when hitting the links around here. Park City is home to some of the most outrageously expensive and exclusive golf courses in the world. Thankfully, it also has some wonderful and quirky public courses available to those of us who don’t travel on a personal private jet. We tore it up on the fairways, greens and frequently the rough to break down our favorites and even consulted with a local caddy to get an expert’s opinion.

PARK CITY MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE

: Friendly course layout, affordable rates and it’s centrally located in Park City Après: Nearby Silver Star Café (1825 Three Kings Dr., Park City) has live music on the patio for cocktails and appetizers.

Nearby Silver Star Café (1825 Three Kings Dr., Park City) has live music on the patio for cocktails and appetizers. Caddy’s take: “It’s a great place to play barefoot with a bunch of non-pretentious local ski bums passing time in the summer months.”

1541 Thanyes Canyon Dr., Park City, 435-615-5800, parkcity.org

MOUNTAIN DELL GOLF COURSE

Two 18-hole courses (Canyon and Lake), public driving range, challenging and dramatic features on the Lake Course Après: The Sandwedge Café (7603 E. Mt. Dell Golf Rd., SLC), located in the same building as the pro shop, has affordable sandwiches and beers.

The Sandwedge Café (7603 E. Mt. Dell Golf Rd., SLC), located in the same building as the pro shop, has affordable sandwiches and beers. Caddy’s take: “It’s one of the only public courses with a driving range in the area, and it’s significantly tougher than PC Muni. There are more serious golfers working on their games there.”

Parley’s Canyon, I-80 Exit 134, SLC, 801-582-3812, mountaindellgc.com

CANYONS GOLF AT PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Unique setting, 300-foot elevation change on hole 10, the tricky island green on 18 Après: Après Pendry (2417 W. High Mountain Rd., Park City,) in the upper Canyons Village offers a solid menu of bites small to medium and a jaw-dropping wine list.

Après Pendry (2417 W. High Mountain Rd., Park City,) in the upper Canyons Village offers a solid menu of bites small to medium and a jaw-dropping wine list. Caddy’s take: “It’s kind of an insane place to play golf because it’s very much on the side of a cliff. The massive elevation change on some holes makes for some memorable shots, though.”

3636 Willow Draw, Park City, 435-615-4728, parkcitymountain.com

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

: Two distinct 18-hole courses (Lake and Mountain), incredible scenery, cool temperatures Après: Midway Mercantile (99 E. Main St., Midway) has an excellent patio and an even better farm-to-table menu.

Midway Mercantile (99 E. Main St., Midway) has an excellent patio and an even better farm-to-table menu. Caddy’s take: “It’s hard to get too upset about shanking one into the bunker when the scenery is as good as it is underneath those massive peaks in Midway.”

975 Golf Course Dr., Midway, 435-654-0532, stateparks.utah.gov

