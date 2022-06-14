The Best Staycations: Wine Country Inn

Nestled at the base of the western Little Bookcliffs mountains, the 80-room Victorian style Inn and Colorado’s fifth established winery are joined by 20-plus acres of established vineyards of mostly Bordeaux-style varietals that are the backbone of Grande River Vineyards’ product line. European-trained and certified Rainer Thoma, who tends the vines and makes the wines, aims to elevate wine profiles and to add cold-hearty vines to the mix.

Co-owners Richard and Jean Tally plan to use Grande River’s pioneering heritage in Colorado’s wine industry as a foundation for establishing an updated winery operation producing high quality traditional wines.

“We have a rare opportunity to build a strong wine destination based on the symbiotic relationship between the hotel and the winery,” Richard explains.

As a full service boutique hotel, WCI is a popular venue for weddings, celebrations, reunions and corporate retreats. The Inn can now book vineyard and winery tours, special tastings and wine dinners for individuals or groups of friends and family. This new wine destination is perfect for a celebration or a chance getaway.

“You can have a totally immersive experience,” says General Manager Ian Kelley. “Your getaway can be whatever you want it to be.”

Caroline’s Restaurant serves locally-sourced, classically prepared Colorado foods and wines, while Tapestry Lounge features wine, cocktails and small plates. The culinary team can customize in-house catering for events. A complimentary afternoon wine reception and hearty breakfast are standard at the hotel. The Winery Tasting Room is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, and sells food with its wine.

The area’s surrounding natural landscape is wide open for exploration. Whether you’re a leisure traveler soaking up the laid-back ambiance or a thrill-seeking cyclist attacking the Palisade Plunge, the Inn and winery are your “Gateway to Colorado”— just a tank of gas away.

So fill ’er up, Salt Lakers, and motor on over to Western Colorado’s new, bona fide wine destination.

WINE COUNTRY INN

777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, CO

970-464-5777

coloradowinecountryinn.com

GRANDE RIVER VINEYARDS

787 Grande River Drive, Palisade, CO

970-464-5867

granderivervineyards.com

