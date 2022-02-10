Winter Cocktail Recipes From Local Booze Experts

Between ever-present COVID risks and the punishing Utah cold, staying home and curating your own soiree can be as alluring, if not more so, than going out. If this is your path, after the guest list is settled, finding simple, delicious cocktail recipes should be next on your list. Is it possible to make a concoction that guests will love, and that won’t be daunting to create? We posed this question to some of our favorite spirit gurus. Here are three creative winter cocktail ideas (that even you can manage). Cheers!

Darby Doyle; Food writer and cocktail historian @darby.doyle

“Around the holidays I get a little nostalgic for the tastes of home. For this Kentucky gal, nothing brings me back to Louisville more than sipping a classic Boulevardier with friends. Think of it as a whiskey-soused Southern spin on an Italian Negroni, with rye or bourbon taking the place of gin. Share the local Utah love by using Sugar House Distillery 100% rye, fermented and distilled from grain sourced within 100 miles of the West Temple-based distillery, or High West Bourbon whiskey.”

Candied Orange Boulevardier by Darby Doyle (Photo by Darby Doyle/Salt Lake magazine)

Candied Orange Boulevardier

1 ½ ounce rye or bourbon

¾ ounce Campari

¾ ounce sweet vermouth

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir for 30-40 revolutions. Strain into a chilled coupe glass; garnish with a candied orange round.

Jacob Hall; Alibi Co-Owner

“I like easy variations on traditional cocktails. This is a simple Gimlet variation with lemon instead of lime and with a raspberry syrup instead of a traditional simple syrup. The rose and juniper from the Beehive Distilling Jack Rabbit Gin plays well with the raspberry syrup.”

Roller Derby by Jacob Hall of Alibi ( Photo by Darby Doyle/Salt Lake magazine)

Roller Derby

1.5 Beehive Jack Rabbit Gin

.75 Fresh Lemon

.75 Raspberry Syrup

Shaken, Coupe, Up, Raspberry Garnish

1 cup raspberries

1 cup super fine sugar

1 cup water

Combine raspberries, sugar and water in a pan. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes.

Chelsea Nelson; Ritual & Craft

“Distillery 36’s Spiced Rum is perfect for winter with cinnamon and clove. The grapefruit makes for a delicious punch that isn’t too sweet. This punch can easily be the hit of the party without being too boozy. The cranberry syrup also adds some sugar without being sweet. Rosemary garnish also makes it super aromatic.”

Perfectly Pink Punch by Chelsea Nelson ( Photo by Darby Doyle/Salt Lake magazine)

Perfectly Pink Punch

1 bottle Distillery 36 Spiced Rum

1 bottle dry white wine

24 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

Juice of 3 fresh grapefruits and two oranges

6 oz cranberry orange simple syrup

Grate fresh cinnamon and nutmeg

1 tsp whole cloves

Combine and refrigerate for 6 hours. Serve over ice and top with grapefruit sparkling water. Garnish with grapefruit, cranberries, and a fresh sprig of rosemary.

