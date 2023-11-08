Adventuring in a Winter Wonderland 

Unique Holiday Adventures to Enjoy with Your Family

The weather outside may seem frightful to some, but with the right adventure, spending time outside over the holidays with your family can be truly delightful. There’s just something special about holiday magic in the fresh air with your loved ones. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite cold-weather adventures that you might not have considered for your holiday traditions. Think beyond the ski slopes and enjoy this winter like never before.

Fuel your adventure

As the holiday season gets closer, everyone’s schedules seem to get busier. So, don’t think of this as a to-do list; rather, enjoy some ideas about keeping the holidays fun and magical in new ways. As always, Maverik wants to make your holidays easier by providing a quick and clean stop to get you ready for your seasonal adventure. Try its fresh-made BonFire food, like a delicious breakfast bowl, steak burrito, or pizza to get you fueled up for some good, old-fashioned family fun. And while you’re at it, skip the long shopping trip and grab some Maverik gift cards good for fuel, food, drinks and snacks for those on your holiday list. You’ll give them the gift of road trip travel and give yourself more time to spend on one of these adventures.

Find the perfect Christmas tree

How could we talk about outdoor holiday adventures without mentioning this one? Think beyond a parking lot selection of trees and take your family into the mountains for a memory-making tradition that will bring you together. Stop for a quick pick-me-up with one of Maverik’s fresh, bean-to-cup coffee blends or tasty hot chocolate, then blast the holiday tunes while you enjoy a beautiful wintery drive and have fun finding the perfect tree to spruce (get it?) up your holiday décor.

Warm up in some hot springs

Sure, dreaming by the fire is a fun way to beat the winter chill, but we’ve got adventure on the brain. So, bundle up the family – but put a swimsuit on as your base layer and lace up your hiking boots to head to one of Utah’s cozy hot springs. Swing by Maverik and pick up some winter goodies to soak and snack. Depending on the weather, and your family’s hiking ability, you can choose a hot spring that’s accessible by car or by foot. Either way, you’re getting outside for some quality time together at the busiest time of the year.

Strap on your snowshoes

Do a family workout with a snowshoe excursion in Utah’s beautiful winter scenery. Try exploring your favorite summer trails and appreciating the view in a different season. Or head to a frozen waterfall for a stunning payoff. Snowshoeing is a great way to get your family outside – and with all that activity, you can make a guilt-free stop at Maverik for a seasonal cinnamon roll on the way home.

Chase the winter constellations

With the nights about as long as they’ll get all year, celebrate the early sunset with a family stargazing trip. Pack up your warmest blankets and make a stop for a nice cup of freshly brewed Maverik hot chocolate and a limited-time mint-stuffed cookie to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Then head out of range of light pollution and enjoy a starry night together.

Happy Adventuring

We all love a cozy winter day, but sometimes you need to get outside and make some epic family memories. On those days, head to Maverik and get the essentials for a unique winter adventure. It may take a little more effort than a holiday movie marathon, but an incredible experience together is always worth it.

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.