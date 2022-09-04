Women in Business: Јenn Kikel-Lynn/K Real Estate

“The Give Back Brokerage”

Amission to honor her parents’ memory has blossomed into a powerhouse business for Jenn Kikel-Lynn, Founder and Principal Broker of K Real Estate. With a “30 Women to Watch” award from Utah Business Magazine, several “Top 500” recognitions from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, and more, Kikel-Lynn has undeniably merged her passion for entrepreneurship and philanthropy into something remarkable. Although, she admits it was no easy journey.

After losing both parents to suicide before age 30 and divorce at 37, Kikel-Lynn felt the call to re-invent her life. She needed to find a new career path but also knew her family would want her to find a way to give back to her community.

With the creation of K Real Estate, (AKA “The Give Back Brokerage”) Kikel-Lynn made both dreams a reality. At her boutique firm, agents have the opportunity to select a non-profit to give back to each time they sell a house. The agency will also donate a portion of the brokerage commission to a client-chosen organization, and partners with over 60 nonprofits.

Over the last 7 years, the agency has grown rapidly, and in the next few years, Kikel-Lynn hopes to purchase a third commercial location exclusively for the firm’s nonprofit partners.

“My vision for nonprofits is to have their own space for events, meetings, and fundraising,” says Kikel-Lynn. “This project will run under our nonprofit, The Give Back Brokerage Charitable Foundation, so I’ll be looking for grants and construction trades who are interested in donating services to help this space become a reality.”

That collaborative energy is one of her favorite parts of her career: whether she’s working to help a client find a dream home or helping a family after losing a loved one, she strives to foster community growth at every opportunity.

Kikel-Lynn attributes much of K Real Estate’s advancement to a support network that shares the spirit of teamwork, including her brokerage team, industry partners, and her husband, Jason, and six children: Hali, Lauren, Jenna, Kora, Korbin, and Hayden.

“It’s so gratifying and emotional for me, realizing that I work daily with others with big hearts that have chosen to help me build this vision of giving back,” says Kikel-Lynn. “My parents would be proud of the legacy that I’m continuing in their memory.”

Јenn Kikel-Lynn

Owner & Principal Broker, K Real Estate

5411 S. Vine St., Murray

801-641-1571

jennkikellynn.com

