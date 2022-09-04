Women in Business: Janie Ward/Form Derm Spa

Inspiring Confidence

Janie Ward, her husband Dr. P. Daniel Ward, MD, and the team at the Form Derm Spa take the ideology of self-care to a whole new level.

With a company wide-philosophy of “Improving Lives by Inspiring Confidence,” the ladies at Form Derm Spa take on a lofty goal of boosting self-confidence in both their clients and their employees, taking on a role in individual growth journeys by helping them achieve security with their appearance.

“A few years ago, Dr. Ward noticed that the happiest patients were the ones who used their surgery as their first investment in themselves, says Janie. “The change and transformation they experience are incredible and inspiring to see!”

The quality products, education, and passion motivating the Form Derm Spa team assure patients can have just as much confidence in their doctors as they do their new appearance: Form’s premier skincare line, FormRX, has been featured in Buzz Feed Gift Guide, Total Beauty, InTouch Weekly, Haute Beauty, and more; The spa is a leading injection educator for industry professionals; and their laser division has been named a Center of Excellence by Candela, one of the world’s largest laser companies. Dr. Ward is a key thought leader and on the advisory board for several major aesthetic companies, so clients of Form Derm Spa know they are getting a world-class experience.

The spa has been in business for six years and has just under 50 employees. Janie credits a lot of the business’s success to their team, and the spa invests in their workers to prove it.

“Our team keeps it going, growing, and improving every day,” Janie says. “We take a deep interest in their personal and professional development.”Last year, Form Derm Spa challenged its leadership to devote 10% of every employee’s work week to education, whether that was by learning a new technique or just reading up on leadership. With these methods, Form has developed a knowledge-hungry, dedicated, and fearless team of professionals, each armed to create the prime experience for patients.

Looking ahead, Utahns can expect a rebrand of the FormRX line with beautiful new designs, as well as an expanded vision for Form Derm Spa, both geographically and with a wider range of services to help them improve Utah lives by inspiring that Form brand of confidence.

Janie Ward

Co-owner: Form Derm Spa & WardMD Facial Plastic Surgery

Old Mill, Cottonwood Heights

City Creek, Downtown SLC

Mountain View Village, Riverton

formdermspa.com

wardmd.com

801-513-3223

@formdermspa

@wardmd

@formskincare

As leaders, our women in business are shining examples of success. They share insights of their entrepreneurial journey so others like them can follow their lead.