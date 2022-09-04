Women in Business: Kristin Rocke/K. Rocke Design

Tenacity, well-developed relationships, and authentic honesty. Those are the keys to which interior designer Kristin Rocke attributes her success as both a renowned interior designer and a flourishing business owner.

In business since 2004, K. Rocke Design’s keen eye for distinctive style and rich color can be spotted gracing a variety of structures around the state, including private residences, a historic mining building in Park City, the Audi Executive Club at Rio Tinto Stadium, and more. The K. Rocke team also boasts a coast-to-coast and international presence, with their 2022 season bringing projects from country clubs in Cape Cod to resorts in the Bahamas, and other locations full of diversity that Rocke embraces with open arms.

“That is the thing that’s so exquisite about working in design,” Rocke says. “I love that every day is different and that I am able to work in so many different decorative languages. Each space has its own unique character and rich environment that I get to explore.”

With awards including “Top 10 Designers to Watch” by Traditional Home and features in Utah Style and Design, Luxe, House Beautiful, Florida Design, Boca Design, Park City magazine and The Salt Lake Tribune, it’s clear that Rocke’s capacity as a creative doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Efficiency and creativity are our strengths. My team has an ability to visualize things that haven’t been seen before,” Rocke says of the paramount skill that has lent a hand not only to beautiful rooms but also to a blossoming business.

Eight years ago, Rocke developed a new way to connect with clients and customers: Glass House, K. Rocke Design’s highly curated showroom and home boutique. The retail space at 3910 Highland Drive, is open by appointment and was recently reimagined to double as a design showroom and a retail storefront. Now, alongside the usual bits and bobs sold in-store and online, K Rocke Design showcases fabric samples, hardware, and other materials for design clients. The collaborative effort has proved a resounding success for a team on its toes, proving its pivoting ability in the constantly shifting world of design.

“I am so grateful to have such an amazing team,“ Rocke says. “That’s exactly the kind of resiliency you need for success.”

Kristin Rocke

Principal, Interior Designer: K. Rocke Design & Glass House

3910 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek

krockedesign.com

@krockedesign

glasshouseslc.com

@glasshouseslc

801-274-2720

As leaders, our women in business are shining examples of success. They share insights of their entrepreneurial journey so others like them can follow their lead.