Women in Business: Page M. Juliano/Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Page Morris Juliano brings house hunters and sellers the best of Utah’s city to mountain lifestyle. As one of few realtors with expertise in Utah’s two hottest markets, Salt Lake and Park City, she is among the Sotheby’s go-to agents to assist clients with any price range.

“We believe that everyone should have representation,” she says of Sotheby’s mission. “For us, luxury is not a price point. We strive to care for each of our clients on the same level.”

The daughter of real estate powerhouse Carlyle Morris and developer Rob Morris, Juliano was all but destined for a realtor’s life. She has been licensed for 26 years, and the earliest years of her career were spent learning the ropes with her greatest teachers.

“I can never forget the foundation my parents gave me,” says Juliano. “My mom was one of Utah’s earliest female realtors and truly set an example of true grit, discerning qualities, and poise. She taught me that consistency is key in this unpredictable industry. You must have structure, discipline and a daily regime to stay agile.”

Juliano credits much of her balanced success to her team at Sotheby’s, from her assistant Kelley Keator and her dedicated transaction coordinators, to the international network of agents and leaders who help agents stay knowledgeable and current on stats, marketing, and the practices and policies of Utah real estate. But most important: Juliano’s personal formula for success is simple: “keep showing up and communicate.”

“This business is not for the faint of heart,” she says. “Many don’t realize how much work, time, and education goes into it. The people who don’t show up, don’t succeed.”

Juliano is thrilled to see a new generation of agents taking on Utah’s rollercoaster market.

Among them is her son-in-law, Patrick Munger, who has developed a strong clientele after mentorship from Juliano.

She looks forward to passing the baton to new agents who, like her collaborator Munger, share the Sotheby’s mission of working with humanity and care. But this powerhouse doesn’t plan to make her exit anytime soon.

“Recently, the Utah market has been unlike any other, but it stimulates my creativity and encourages new connections,” she says. “I like the challenge, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

Page M. Juliano

Real Estate Professional: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

625 Main St., Park City

801-671-9761

homeinthewest.com

