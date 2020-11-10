All the tension of the election was being seriously kneaded out of my shoulders. Today I did what you all should find the time for: I got a massage at Woodhouse Day Spa.

2020 has become a number synonymous with stress and anxiety, so much so that if I get a hangnail, I’m likely to say (or shout) “That’s so 2020!!!

An invitation to the new Woodhouse Day Spa in Holladay provided just the respite required.

I left my phone in the car, was greeted at the door by masked manager and operator Elizabeth Leh and ushered into the dressing room to don the softest robe ever. Honestly, I’d pay just to cuddle up in my robe and sip chamomile in the quiet room where I waited for my masseuse.

Take your time, I thought.

I’ll just take a sentence or so to confess that until COVID hit, I was a Kura Door irregular. It’s close to home, draws on a thousand years of a disciplined quest for serenity and a Japanese culture of calm. As it happens, Ryan Patano, the owner of the new Woodhouse, was a regular at Kura Door too and wanted to imbue his own spa (part of a group of spas out of Texas) with the same sense of relaxation and natural mindfulness.

Between hot stones and strong hands, the mental and emotional tension I’d been storing in my body melted. Because of COVID, the steam room wasn’t open. I peered into a treatment room with a giant tub that I would like to rent by the month and I didn’t try the spiced mud wrap with hot and cold alternating Vichy sprays. But I’m looking forward to trying it all and I am seriously wondering if the highly touted mascara at $150 a tube would do the trick. It’s part of just one of several skin care lines available at Woodhouse and I was becoming a believer.

If I hadn’t been technically working, I’d have stopped by Copper Kitchen down the block for a glass of wine to finish the relaxation experience, but you know. I’m conscientious. You do it for me.

For more information about Woodhouse Day Spa, click here.

For more on health and wellness, click here.