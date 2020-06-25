“I see you, I love you, I stand with you,” is the message Kamea Johnson, owner and operator of two local businesses, Chosen Creative (@chosencreative) at 2165 E. 2100 South in Sugar House, and the Utah Letter Writing Club (@utahletterwritingclub) shared in a live broadcast video this week on the Women’s Business Center of Utah (@wbcutah) Instagram account (below). Kamea Johnson was awarded the 2019 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year for Utah.

“I would really like us to start a movement of writing.” “We desperately need to confirm relationships, ties of love and hate for the world is never still and our lives are a series of beginnings and endings.” —Kamea Johnson

“One letter can start an entire movement,” Kamea explains, “Writing takes us back to every influential movement in history.” In her live IG broadcast, she strongly encourages us to share our positive sentiments to our Black, LGBTQ, and marginalized neighbors and community members, “I would really like us to start a movement of writing. I ask you to take to the pen, to transform your world and community through heartfelt, action-charged writing.”

“Part of the heart of inequality starts in the home and the community, have we ever thought to write to the neighbor on your street? To write a letter costs no money, you could write it on your lunch hour,” she suggests.

Beautifully said, Kamea. I see you, I love you, and I stand with you. xoxo Jen 🙂