Your Week Ahead: May 13 – May 19

It seems as though Utah’s finicky springtime storms may finally be in the rearview mirror—let the warm weather commence! To help our reader’s make the best of the season, we’ve curated a diverse list of events throughout the week. From classic car shows to cultural festivals, and pup-friendly parties to author showcases, there’s plenty of Salt Lake City events to attend this week. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday

What: Historic Homes of Holladay: A Kathy Murphy Invitational

Where: Holladay City Hall

When: 05/13 at 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m

Named in honor of the late Kathy Murphy, who dedicated her time to supporting Holladay’s art history, the exhibit will feature the works of artists tasked with capturing the essence of Holladay’s historic homes.

What: 9th Annual Story Crossroads Summit & Festival

Where: Murray City Park

When: 05/13-05/16

A hybrid-style summit featuring 15 story artists, 3 professors and 40 youth and adult story tellers. Through workshops, speakers and virtual lessons attendees will learn how to craft and perform their stories.

Wednesday

What: Psychic Fair

Where: Golden Braid Books

When: 05/15 at 6 p.m.

Experience readings from Golden Braid’s three gifted physics. Afterward, shop the store’s unique collection of books, goods and more.

What: Classic Car Show at Valley Fair

Where: Valley Fair Shopping Center

When: 05/15 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mingle with fellow car lovers at this free classic car show held every 3rd Wednesday of the month. The event takes place in the South parking lot between Springhill Suites and All-Star Bowling.

Thursday

What: Moonlight Market

Where: Church & State

When: 05/16 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A first-of-its kind grassroots flea market in Salt Lake City that takes place every 3rd Thursday of the month. Come support over 20 local artists, enjoy live music, art installations and sips from Coffee Co.

What: Ogden Twilight— Phoenix

Where: Ogden City Amphitheater

When: 05/16 at 5 p.m.

The much anticipated 2024 Ogden Twilight festival kicks off on May 16th with Phoenix, special guest Metric and Beastie Vee. Tickets available here.

Friday

What: Living Traditions Festival

Where: Washington and Liberty Square Park

When: 05/17, 05/18, 05/19

The Living Traditions Festival works to preserve the cultural traditions of the community, and brings together over 90 cultures who have made Salt Lake City their home. The three day event is free to attend and features food vendors, live performances and art vendors.

What: Local Showcase

Where: King’s English Bookshop

When: 05/17 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A mini-street festival set up around King’s English’s quant bookshop on 15th and 15th. The free-to-attend event features a variety of interesting artists, makers and authors who are excited to engage with you about their passion.

What: Comic Book Signings with the Nerd Store

Where: Urban Arts Gallery

When: 05/17 at 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

The Urban Arts Gallery teams up with The Nerd Store to host a comic book signing with Chris Bodily, Doug Wagner and Travis Romney.

Saturday

What: Always Queer Art Market

Where: Under the Umbrella Bookstore

When: 05/18 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Under the Umbrella’s monthly art market features a rotating selection of queer makers and artists. This event is free to attend.

What: Woodland Fairy Festival

Where: Gardner Village

When: 05/18 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gardner Village has been transformed into an enchanting fairy wonderland complete with hidden fairy nooks, life-size fairy wings and a charming fairy forest. The festival runs through June 29th and features select events like tea parties and parades throughout the festival. Find the full schedule on their website.

What: Bark at the Moon 2024

Where: The Gateway

When: 05/18 at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Humane Society invites all Utah dog lovers to bring their pup and enjoy a night of fun at The Gateway. Enjoy live music, food trucks and local craft beer while fido plays around in the splash pad. End the night with a glow-in-the-dark walk at 9 p.m Tickets are $25.

What: Jazz in the Park

Where: Sandy Amphitheater

When: 05/18 at 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join Sandy Amphitheater in celebrating their 25th anniversary with a free day of jazz. The showcase features bands from top high school jazz bands, along with food trucks and venue concessions.

What: 12th Annual SLUG Cat

Where: Saturday Cycles

When: 05/18 4 p.m.

SLUG Magazine’s beloved bicycle race is back this year with a new alley cat-style twist. The race challenges riders (who can register for $10) to hunt for clues, solve riddles and play games as they race throughout the city. Registration begins at 4 p.m., race kicks off at 5 p.m.

What: Farm Fest

Where: Wheeler Farm

When: 05/18 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wheeler Farm’s free annual Farm Fest celebrates all things spring with wagon rides, sheep shearing, farming demonstrations and an art market. Bring the whole family to enjoy fun hands-on farming activities.

Sunday

What: The Bazaar Summer Market

Where: Millcreek Common

When: 05/19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A weekly flea market featuring a rotating lineup of local vendors selling vintage treasures, fashion, jewelry, art and eclectic handmade crafts of all kinds. After shopping to your heart’s content, stay for rollerblading or rock climbing at Millcreek Common.

What: Wheeler Sunday Market

Where: Wheeler Farm

When: 05/19 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

Celebrate the opening day of the Wheeler Sunday Market on May 19th with local food vendors, handmade goods and more.

