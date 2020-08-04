My hair mojo is wash and go, but then again, sometimes it’s nice to try a new look. It’s also very nice to get pampered. Like how? Like when someone hands you a mug of coffee first thing in the am, or surprises you with an icy cold beer from a river cooler after a long hike. Here’s another: To have someone take charge of styling your hair.

3 Places to Go When You Don’t Want to 1. Blo Dry Bar (Best of the Beehive 2019) “Once in a while, isn’t it nice to let someone take over and do the heavy hairstyle lifting? Take a load off your shoulders, arms, wrists and hands and let the folks at the Blo Dry Bar take on your next full blowout, classic up-do, or create a fancy fishtail braid.” 202 E. Wilmington Ave. Suite 150, SLC, 801-466-2090, blomedry.com 2. The Drybar—Sugar House 1133 E. Wilmington Ave., SLC, 385-429-5334, thedrybar.com 3. STYLD’ Blow Dry Bar 602 E 500 South (Trolley Square), SLC, 801-609-7718, styldblowdrybar.com

With face mask, I entered the newly opened Drybar salon (formerly Jamba Juice) in Sugar House last Saturday. It no longer resembles JJ or smells like fruit smoothies, instead envision an open, bright and cheerful salon. Not meant for cuts, colors or perms, this is a place to get your hair deep washed, conditioned and styled as desired. The Drybar along with a few other local styling-only/blow-out salons have popped up to meet the demand of many, who would enjoy a professionally trained hairstylist who knows how to use the products and has the magic trick tools to make it happen.

Braiding one’s hair or taking on a radical updo is difficult if not impossible to do yourself, so if that’s the look you want, having it done is a bit of a luxury ($45-90.) My stylist earned every penny because she had to power through my extremely thick hair, using styling products to protect from heat damage, and flat iron to fully straighten. Being far from my everyday look, I did enjoy it. My hair felt soft, shiny and smooth enough that my friends/daughters had to touch it in disbelief. Yep, that gal below is me with straight hair, I got “Mandy Moored.”

With COVID-19 still going strong, the Drybar salon is taking safety measures: practicing safe distancing between clients and requiring the use of masks. Although most public events have been canceled—you can still show-off your hair on Zoom. Indulge!