2024 Best of the Beehive Winners: Reader’s Choice

Once again Utah has been named No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report‘s annual rankings of the best states. But for those of us who have been living and loving this place, that’s not news. This year, for our annual celebration of the people, places and things that make Utah transplendent, we decided to go beyond U.S. News & World Report’s dry data collection and piles of stats and share the actual reasons Utah is No. 1. What makes a place a special place is the people, the things they create and the places they play. Of course, there are too many reasons to list. We had to stop somewhere so we settled on a mere 75+ of our favorite things to eat, see and do from around the state and share the stories of the people who make it all possible.

And of course, part of our annual “Best of the Beehive” is the tradition of hearing from you, the readers. From old favorites to new upstarts, from Logan to St. George to everywhere in between, our readers voted on who was their personal Best of the Beehive. Find the results below!

Best food truck

#1: Cluck Truck Best Brunch

#1: Flanker

#2: Pig and a jelly jar Best Seafood

#1: Market Street

#2: Current Best Sports Bar

#1 Flanker

#2 The Break Best Rooftop Bar

#1 Green Pig

#2 Grid City Best Pasta

#1 Matteo

#2 Sicilia Mia Lucky 13 burger. Best Burger

#1 Lucky 13

#2 C9 Market Best Chinese Food

#1 Hong Kong Tea House

#2 New Golden Dragon Best Deli

#1 Feldman’s

#2 Caputo’s

#3 C9 Best Mexican Food

#1. Red Iguana

#2 La Casa Del Tamal Red Iguana menu items Best Pizza

#1 The Pie

#2 Slackwater

#3 Brick’s Corner Caputo’s owner Matt Caputo Best Specialty Market

#1 Caputo’s

#2 C9 Best Boutique

#1 Children’s Hour

#2 Boozetique Best Toffee

#1 Cache Toffee Best Cookie

#1 Ruby Snap Best Coffee Roaster

#1 King’s Peak Coffee Best ‘Staycation’

#1 Snowpine Lodge Snowpine Lodge Best Dessert

#1 Normal Ice Cream

#2 Pie Fight Best Bakery

#1 Tulie

#2 Eva’s Flanker’s Tiki Cocktail. Best Nightclub

#1 Flanker

#2 London Belle Best Brewery

#1 TF Brewery

#2 HK Brewing Collective Best Distillery

#1 Alpine Distilling

#2 High West Distilling

#3 HK Brewing Collective Best Cocktail Menu

#1 Post Office Place

#2 Lake Effect

#3 Sugarhouse Best Late Night Menu

#1 Felt Best Beer List

#1 Slackwater

#2 The Bayou Best Food Hall

#1 Hallpass

#2 Woodbine

#3 The Local Best Drag Brunch

#1 WhyKiki

#2 HK Brewing Best Themed Bar

#1 ACME Best Wine Bar

#1 Casot Best pedicure or spa

#1 CoCo Art Spa Best New Resort

#1 Black Desert Ivins Best Cidery

#1 Scion Elisabeth Omeleski and Rio Connely of Scion Best Utah Artist

#1 Shalee Cooper Best Art Instillation/sculpture/mural

#1 The Whale Best Historic Building

#1 Union Station Ogden

#2 City County Building Best Karaoke

#1 The Local Best Live Music Venue

#1 Red Butte Garden Best Art Gallery

#1 Modern West Best Museum

#1 NHMU

#2 OCA Best Theatre

#1 Pioneer Theatre

#2 Eccles Best First Date Venue

#1 Hogle Zoo Best Place to take the kids

#1 Clark Planetarium

#2 Hogle Zoo Best New Business

#1 Lovebound Library

#2 Xia Bao Bao Best Apres-Ski

#1 Apres Chalet at Goldener Hirsch

#2 Sticky Wicket Best Podcast

#1 Let’s Go Eat and Drink Show Best Yoga

#1 Yoga Six

#2 Centered City Best Tourist Trap

#1 Temple Square Best Place to Thrift

#1 NameDroppers Namedroppers owner Tiffany Colaizzi Best Salon

#1 Sego Lily

#2 Soulstice

#3 CoCo Art Spa Best Non-Profit

#1 Alliance Community Service

#2 First Step House Best Bookstore

#1 King’s English Bookshop

#2 Weller’s Books Best Artisan Cheese

#1 Park City Creamery Best Artisan Chocolate

#1 Ritual Chocolate Best Hotel

#1 Goldener Hirsch Best Skiing/ Snowboarding

#1 Snowbird Best Sushi

#1 Takashi

#2 Sapa Mussell Shooters at Takashi

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.