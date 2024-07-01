2024 Best of the Beehive Winners: Reader’s Choice

Search
Once again Utah has been named No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report‘s annual rankings of the best states. But for those of us who have been living and loving this place, that’s not news. This year, for our annual celebration of the people, places and things that make Utah transplendent, we decided to go beyond U.S. News & World Report’s dry data collection and piles of stats and share the actual reasons Utah is No. 1. What makes a place a special place is the people, the things they create and the places they play. Of course, there are too many reasons to list. We had to stop somewhere so we settled on a mere 75+ of our favorite things to eat, see and do from around the state and share the stories of the people who make it all possible.

And of course, part of our annual “Best of the Beehive” is the tradition of hearing from you, the readers. From old favorites to new upstarts, from Logan to St. George to everywhere in between, our readers voted on who was their personal Best of the Beehive. Find the results below!    

   

Best food truck  
#1: Cluck Truck

Best Brunch        
#1: Flanker    
#2: Pig and a jelly jar

Best Seafood     
#1: Market Street    
#2: Current

Best Sports Bar      
#1 Flanker  
#2 The Break

Best Rooftop Bar    
#1 Green Pig  
#2 Grid City

Best Pasta            
#1 Matteo  
#2 Sicilia Mia

Lucky 13 burger.

Best Burger            
#1 Lucky 13    
#2 C9 Market

Best Chinese Food  
#1 Hong Kong Tea House  
#2 New Golden Dragon

Best Deli                  
#1 Feldman’s    
#2 Caputo’s    
#3 C9

Best Mexican Food  
#1. Red Iguana  
#2 La Casa Del Tamal

Red Iguana menu items

Best Pizza              
#1 The Pie      
#2 Slackwater
#3 Brick’s Corner

Caputo’s owner Matt Caputo

Best Specialty Market
#1 Caputo’s
#2 C9

Best Boutique
#1 Children’s Hour
#2 Boozetique

Best Toffee
#1 Cache Toffee

Best Cookie
#1 Ruby Snap

Best Coffee Roaster
#1 King’s Peak Coffee

Best ‘Staycation’
#1 Snowpine Lodge

Snowpine Lodge

Best Dessert            
#1 Normal Ice Cream
#2 Pie Fight

Best Bakery
#1 Tulie
#2 Eva’s

Flanker’s Tiki Cocktail.

Best Nightclub
#1 Flanker
#2 London Belle

Best Brewery
#1 TF Brewery
#2 HK Brewing Collective

Best Distillery
#1 Alpine Distilling
#2 High West Distilling
#3 HK Brewing Collective

Best Cocktail Menu
#1 Post Office Place
#2 Lake Effect
#3 Sugarhouse

Best Late Night Menu
#1 Felt

Best Beer List
#1 Slackwater
#2 The Bayou

Best Food Hall
#1 Hallpass
#2 Woodbine
#3 The Local

Best Drag Brunch
#1 WhyKiki
#2 HK Brewing

Best Themed Bar
#1 ACME

Best Wine Bar
#1 Casot

Best pedicure or spa
#1 CoCo Art Spa

Best New Resort
#1 Black Desert Ivins

Best Cidery
#1 Scion

Elisabeth Omeleski and Rio Connely of Scion

Best Utah Artist
#1 Shalee Cooper

Best Art Instillation/sculpture/mural
#1 The Whale

Best Historic Building
#1 Union Station Ogden
#2 City County Building

Best Karaoke
#1 The Local

Best Live Music Venue
#1 Red Butte Garden

Best Art Gallery
#1 Modern West

Best Museum
#1 NHMU
#2 OCA

Best Theatre
#1 Pioneer Theatre
#2 Eccles

Best First Date Venue
#1 Hogle Zoo

Best Place to take the kids
#1 Clark Planetarium
#2 Hogle Zoo

Best New Business
#1 Lovebound Library
#2 Xia Bao Bao

Best Apres-Ski
#1 Apres Chalet at Goldener Hirsch
#2 Sticky Wicket

Best Podcast
#1 Let’s Go Eat and Drink Show

Best Yoga
#1 Yoga Six
#2 Centered City

Best Tourist Trap
#1 Temple Square

Best Place to Thrift
#1 NameDroppers

Namedroppers owner Tiffany Colaizzi

Best Salon
#1 Sego Lily
#2 Soulstice
#3 CoCo Art Spa

Best Non-Profit
#1 Alliance Community Service
#2 First Step House

Best Bookstore
#1 King’s English Bookshop
#2 Weller’s Books

Best Artisan Cheese
#1 Park City Creamery

Best Artisan Chocolate
#1 Ritual Chocolate

Best Hotel
#1 Goldener Hirsch

Best Skiing/ Snowboarding
#1 Snowbird

Best Sushi              
#1 Takashi      
#2 Sapa

Mussell Shooters at Takashi

