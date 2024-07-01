2024 Best of the Beehive Winners: Reader’s Choice

Once again Utah has been named No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report‘s annual rankings of the best states. But for those of us who have been living and loving this place, that’s not news. This year, for our annual celebration of the people, places and things that make Utah transplendent, we decided to go beyond U.S. News & World Report’s dry data collection and piles of stats and share the actual reasons Utah is No. 1. What makes a place a special place is the people, the things they create and the places they play. Of course, there are too many reasons to list. We had to stop somewhere so we settled on a mere 75+ of our favorite things to eat, see and do from around the state and share the stories of the people who make it all possible.
And of course, part of our annual “Best of the Beehive” is the tradition of hearing from you, the readers. From old favorites to new upstarts, from Logan to St. George to everywhere in between, our readers voted on who was their personal Best of the Beehive. Find the results below!
Best food truck
#1: Cluck Truck
Best Brunch
#1: Flanker
#2: Pig and a jelly jar
Best Seafood
#1: Market Street
#2: Current
Best Sports Bar
#1 Flanker
#2 The Break
Best Rooftop Bar
#1 Green Pig
#2 Grid City
Best Pasta
#1 Matteo
#2 Sicilia Mia
Best Burger
#1 Lucky 13
#2 C9 Market
Best Chinese Food
#1 Hong Kong Tea House
#2 New Golden Dragon
Best Deli
#1 Feldman’s
#2 Caputo’s
#3 C9
Best Mexican Food
#1. Red Iguana
#2 La Casa Del Tamal
Best Pizza
#1 The Pie
#2 Slackwater
#3 Brick’s Corner
Best Specialty Market
#1 Caputo’s
#2 C9
Best Boutique
#1 Children’s Hour
#2 Boozetique
Best Toffee
#1 Cache Toffee
Best Cookie
#1 Ruby Snap
Best Coffee Roaster
#1 King’s Peak Coffee
Best ‘Staycation’
#1 Snowpine Lodge
Best Dessert
#1 Normal Ice Cream
#2 Pie Fight
Best Bakery
#1 Tulie
#2 Eva’s
Best Nightclub
#1 Flanker
#2 London Belle
Best Brewery
#1 TF Brewery
#2 HK Brewing Collective
Best Distillery
#1 Alpine Distilling
#2 High West Distilling
#3 HK Brewing Collective
Best Cocktail Menu
#1 Post Office Place
#2 Lake Effect
#3 Sugarhouse
Best Late Night Menu
#1 Felt
Best Beer List
#1 Slackwater
#2 The Bayou
Best Food Hall
#1 Hallpass
#2 Woodbine
#3 The Local
Best Drag Brunch
#1 WhyKiki
#2 HK Brewing
Best Themed Bar
#1 ACME
Best Wine Bar
#1 Casot
Best pedicure or spa
#1 CoCo Art Spa
Best New Resort
#1 Black Desert Ivins
Best Cidery
#1 Scion
Best Utah Artist
#1 Shalee Cooper
Best Art Instillation/sculpture/mural
#1 The Whale
Best Historic Building
#1 Union Station Ogden
#2 City County Building
Best Karaoke
#1 The Local
Best Live Music Venue
#1 Red Butte Garden
Best Art Gallery
#1 Modern West
Best Museum
#1 NHMU
#2 OCA
Best Theatre
#1 Pioneer Theatre
#2 Eccles
Best First Date Venue
#1 Hogle Zoo
Best Place to take the kids
#1 Clark Planetarium
#2 Hogle Zoo
Best New Business
#1 Lovebound Library
#2 Xia Bao Bao
Best Apres-Ski
#1 Apres Chalet at Goldener Hirsch
#2 Sticky Wicket
Best Podcast
#1 Let’s Go Eat and Drink Show
Best Yoga
#1 Yoga Six
#2 Centered City
Best Tourist Trap
#1 Temple Square
Best Place to Thrift
#1 NameDroppers
Best Salon
#1 Sego Lily
#2 Soulstice
#3 CoCo Art Spa
Best Non-Profit
#1 Alliance Community Service
#2 First Step House
Best Bookstore
#1 King’s English Bookshop
#2 Weller’s Books
Best Artisan Cheese
#1 Park City Creamery
Best Artisan Chocolate
#1 Ritual Chocolate
Best Hotel
#1 Goldener Hirsch
Best Skiing/ Snowboarding
#1 Snowbird
Best Sushi
#1 Takashi
#2 Sapa
