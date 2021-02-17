In just a few years, Hearth and Hill has earned its reputation as a good neighbor. The restaurant proudly states that the majority of diners are Park City locals, who keep returning to try Executive Chef Jordan Harvey’s elevated, contemporary takes on modern American classics, from poke bowls to bison patty melts. Even before the pandemic hit, Hearth and Hill was dedicated to running a community-driven, eco-friendly business. The restaurant serves produce from local farms, composts leftover food scraps and donates meals to children facing food insecurity in Park City.

As the pandemic ravages independent restaurants, Hearth and Hill has reaffirmed its commitment to small businesses in Park City. Using its large dining room as an informal gathering space for the city, Hearth and Hill has donated to and hosted fundraisers for community organizations. They provided flu shots for their own staff and other neighboring businesses. And their generosity extends to their own employees, who received extra groceries and free Thanksgiving turkeys. All the while, they have continued to serve seasonal cuisine with creative solutions for curbside delivery, including special holiday menus, Christmas curbside caroling and frozen family-size dishes. It’s these little (and not-so-little) things that make Hearth and Hill an important neighborhood leader.

1153 Center Dr., Park City

435-200-8840

