Sundance Film Festival Spotlights Health and Healing at bVital PC on 692 Main St., Highlighting Super-Human Longevity

Welcome to bVital PC, the premier wellness, vitality and longevity center located in beautiful Park City, Utah. We are proud to offer not one, but two convenient locations for our valued clients during Sundance—our flagship location on 1755 Prospector Ave #100, and our Sundance location on 692 Main St. at the heart of Sundance.

At both of our locations, you’ll find the latest and greatest technologies for regeneration and life extension designed to help you live your best, most energetic life. One of our most popular treatments is our HBOT hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which uses pressurized oxygen to stimulate the body’s natural regeneration and healing processes. HBOT has been shown to reduce inflammation, improve sleep, boost the immune system, and may even help with weight loss.

But that’s not all we have to offer. Our ozone saunas are perfect for relaxing and detoxifying the body, while our EECP compression therapy sessions can help improve circulation and reduce soreness. And our team of skilled acupuncturists is trained in a variety of techniques to help you relax and rejuvenate.

bVital PC founders and owners Dr Greg Eckel, ND and Kitty Stoneburner

But it’s not just about the treatments—it’s about the people. Our team of dedicated health professionals, including licensed Brain Frequency iTMS which is amazing for concussions, TBI’s, anxiety, depression, and addiction, are here to support you every step of the way. We’ll work with you to create a customized plan that fits your individual needs and health goals.

During Sundance, at our 692 Main St location, we’re excited to offer something extra special: a free NES health bioenergetic holographic voice scan. This cutting-edge technology uses your voice to create a holographic map of your body, providing valuable insights into your overall health and wellness. It’s a great way to get started on your journey towards vitality and longevity, and it’s our gift to you, absolutely free (a $197 value) when you visit us at our 692 Main St location from January 19th to the 29th.

At bVital PC, we believe in the power of community and connection. That’s why we also offer a variety of group classes like our “You of Youth” workshops, as well as a comfortable and welcoming lounge area where you can relax and connect with others who are on the same journey towards health, vitality and longevity.Don’t let another day go by feeling less than your best. Take the first step today towards a healthier, more energetic life by visiting us at bVitalPC.com today. We can’t wait to see you and be a part of your journey towards “Wellville”

For more information, please visit: http://bvitalpc.com/sundance/

