James Beard Spotlight: Chef Dave Jones

Lydia Martinez
This year, Utah had six semi-finalists on the 2024 James Beard Foundation List. Ahead of the June finalist announcement, we are spotlighting each of the nominees.

Dave Jones at Log Haven—Best Chef Mountain Region

Log Haven is where we send every out-of-town guest when they want “something special that is Utah.” The atmosphere is beautiful, and the food has been consistently delicious and creative. Tucked away up Millcreek Canyon, Chef Dave Jones is creating cuisine that should be tucked into. With New American cuisine that belies the historical setting, the menu changes seasonally. It ranges from rustic to classic with a twist. One thing is for sure, the service and the food never disappoint.

And what is classic with a twist? Chef Jones does a beautiful Steak au Poivre with bison instead of beef and the crispiest fries on the side for dipping up the sauce. Or carbonara but as risotto with speck, peas, and the classic yolk. Some recent seasonal menu items include Jalapeño Queso Fresco Crab Cakes, Grilled Elk Striploin, and Chef Jones’ Dill Pressed Salmon.  

Why Go: Go for the atmosphere. This is impress with your best, date night out, exceptional occasion dining. 

Insider’s Tip: Save room for dessert. And don’t share

What to Get: Chef Jones is known for his meat. Beef. Duck. Pork. Lamb. Bison. Elk. You can’t go wrong. It will be hard to narrow down, so choose the side dishes that sing to your soul.

If You Go: Log Haven, 6451 E. Millcreek Canyon Rd., SLC, log-haven.com 

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah. 

Lydia Martinez is a freelance food, travel, and culture writer. She has written for Salt Lake Magazine, Suitcase Foodist, and Utah Stories. She is a reluctantly stationary nomad who mostly travels to eat great food. She is a sucker for anything made with lots of butter and has been known to stay in bed until someone brings her coffee. Do you have food news? Send tips to lydia@saltlakemagazine.com
A Guide to Utah Pride 2024
Local Author’s Debut Bestselling YA Novel ‘Sky’s End’ Receives Movie Buzz

