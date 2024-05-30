James Beard Spotlight: Chef Dave Jones

This year, Utah had six semi-finalists on the 2024 James Beard Foundation List. Ahead of the June finalist announcement, we are spotlighting each of the nominees.

Dave Jones at Log Haven—Best Chef Mountain Region

Log Haven is where we send every out-of-town guest when they want “something special that is Utah.” The atmosphere is beautiful, and the food has been consistently delicious and creative. Tucked away up Millcreek Canyon, Chef Dave Jones is creating cuisine that should be tucked into. With New American cuisine that belies the historical setting, the menu changes seasonally. It ranges from rustic to classic with a twist. One thing is for sure, the service and the food never disappoint.

And what is classic with a twist? Chef Jones does a beautiful Steak au Poivre with bison instead of beef and the crispiest fries on the side for dipping up the sauce. Or carbonara but as risotto with speck, peas, and the classic yolk. Some recent seasonal menu items include Jalapeño Queso Fresco Crab Cakes, Grilled Elk Striploin, and Chef Jones’ Dill Pressed Salmon.

Why Go: Go for the atmosphere. This is impress with your best, date night out, exceptional occasion dining.

Insider’s Tip: Save room for dessert. And don’t share

What to Get: Chef Jones is known for his meat. Beef. Duck. Pork. Lamb. Bison. Elk. You can’t go wrong. It will be hard to narrow down, so choose the side dishes that sing to your soul.

If You Go: Log Haven, 6451 E. Millcreek Canyon Rd., SLC, log-haven.com

