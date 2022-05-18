New Addition: Hometown Theory is SLC’s Latest Spring Music Fest

For the past five years, Kat Aleman’s been ingrained in the local music scene, the former Austinite running a music-inclined production company called Y’Allt Entertainment even as she’s worked at other gigs. At some point, she and her friend Jeff Dillon were chatting about the latter’s upcoming release, Scenes From the End, a conversation that stirred the basic ingredients of what would become a new festival called Hometown Theory; it’ll enjoy an afternoon-into-evening debut this Saturday, May 21.

Taking place at The Art Garden, the event will “bring together the Salt Lake community through food, beer, music and art.”

Dillon’s release served as a nice grounding element for the afternoon’s lineup of six bands.

“He asked me to help with an album release show,” Aleman recalls. “And I’d been wanting to do a local festival myself. So we collided and combined forces.”

Aleman found a good home for the event at The Art Garden, which she describes as “an outdoor plot near Metro [Music Hall.] It’s got local artist murals. There’re sculptures in there. It’s an open community space to throw events.”

This event will be dog friendly and is all ages, with a $12 ticket price (or $15 at the door via cash or Venmo). Tickets for the event can be found at Eventbrite.

Food trucks will include World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck, Sade’s Burritos and Leilani’s Love Shack.

The music (and water wrestling) schedule runs like so:

Petr Chubak: 3:30-4:00

Spirit Machines: 4:00-4:45

Racist Kramer: 5:00 – 5:45

Tiger Fang: 6:00-6:45

Water Championship Wrestling: 6:45-7:45

Mortigi Tempo: 8:00-8:45

Jeff Dillon and the Revival: 9:00-10:30

Aleman says this will be the first Hometown Theory of at least two festivals. It will be back next spring, with this weekend’s event providing a template of what’s possible next.

“I’d worked in the local music scene in Austin since forever,” Aleman says. “I started my first booking company at 17. When I moved here five years ago, I fell in with the local scene here and it’s something I’ve always been passionate about.”

If You Go

627 W. 100 South

801-722-5865

See all of our A&E coverage here, and while you are hanging around subscribe already and get the best of life in Utah.