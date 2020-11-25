Confidence in beauty. The Rose Clinic opened in June of 2004 after Dr. Kevin Rose completed a residency and a fellowship in aesthetic plastic surgery at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rose’s kind and understanding personality as well as his bedside manner have allowed him to successfully treat thousands of satisfied patients over the years. Dr. Rose has the perfect background of both art and science along with a keen understanding of anatomy and human form which has allowed him to excel in the art of breast and body contouring.

The Rose Clinic provides the full spectrum of cosmetic plastic surgery with an emphasis on breast and body contouring as well as advanced spa services. With 22 staff members, The Rose Spa offers custom facials, cellulite treatment, various laser treatments, cosmetic and skincare lines as well as addressing women’s intimate health and full-service injectable products such as Juvederm, BOTOX® cosmetic and migraine treatment, Xiomin, Kybella, PRP for hair loss and more.

Under Dr. Rose’s guidance, The Rose Clinic offers the highest quality and most up-to-date treatments for breast and body contouring. These include:

• VASER High definition liposculpting and etching techniques to enhance the underlying muscular anatomy for a fit, athletic look for the torso .

• An advanced fat transfer and body fat-banking techniques for a Brazilian butt lift, breast and facial aesthetics.

• Platelet-rich plasma injections for regenerative rejuvenation and fat graft survival enhancement.

• Composite breast augmentation, which includes a silicone implant placement using a no-touch technique in addition to fat and PRP transfer for an enhanced and natural appearance to perfect cleavage lines, a signature maneuver Dr. Rose has become known for.

• The potential for the use of an internal bra, Gala- FORM3-D to help prevent future implant displacement in a case where a patient has soft tissue compromise.

Q&A

Q: How did The Rose Clinic get its start?

A: Dr. Rose essentially just hung up a shingle and started his own private practice after residency and has never looked back. Recently, the clinic has taken a huge leap forward with the vision, drive, business sense and work ethic of his wife, Kami which has been critical to the success of The Rose Clinic.

Q: Did you know?

A: Dr. Rose was the first in Utah to offer the new Renuvion (J-Plasma) skin tightening, which is used immediately after liposuction to cause another 40% tighter skin effect.

Q: What’s New at The Rose Center?

A: What isn’t new!? We are in an 8,000 square foot brand new facility in a new location in Orem. We opened up our very own Rose Surgery Center and the Rose Spa. Our facility is not only beautiful but very functional. Our employees are an essential part of our success—a wonderful team. The only thing that stayed the same is Dr. Rose’s impeccable surgical skills and the eye of an artist.

