Trip or Treat? Why not both!

Looking for an out-of-the-box way to celebrate spooky season this year? Make a trip to Utah's most haunted locations to really bring ghost stories to life. We've rounded up some of the spookiest spots in the state.

Blind Frog Ranch – Vernal

Two Maverik locations in Vernal, Utah

Blind Frog Ranch is supposedly resting on buried Aztec treasure – and locals say there is a dark force protecting the gold. The owners' quest for riches have been covered on the TV show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch. You can take a tour of the filming locations and maybe see some paranormal activity for yourself.

Latuda – Spring Canyon

Nearest Maverik locations– Helper (6 miles east)

Latuda, Utah is a true ghost town – abandoned by the living but still supposedly inhabited. The White Lady of Latuda haunts this former coal mining town in Spring Canyon. Some say the White Lady was a destitute and grieving mother; others call her a revenge-seeking wife. Maybe you'll see her – and if not, you can still see the creepy remains of Latuda's abandoned buildings.

Rio Grande Depot – Salt Lake City

3 Maverik locations within one mile

The Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City once saw busy railroad traffic– and now sees paranormal activity. Many visitors have claimed to see the Purple Lady, a scorned woman who jumped in front of a train after her engagement ring was thrown on the track. Mysterious lights turning on, water taps that won't turn off, and spectral sightings of the Purple Lady have all been reported at the Depot.

Rock Canyon – Provo

6 Maverik locations within six miles

Considered the most haunted hike in Utah, the Rock Canyon Trail is home to a range of paranormal activity. People have reported hearing sobs from the murdered Native American namesake of Squaw Peak, seeing a ghost dressed in 70s clothing, and the spirit of a young girl playing by the creek. Reports increase as the weather worsens.

