George Floyd, a Minneapolis man died as a result of excessive brutality from a white police officer on May 25, 2020. Multiple eyewitnesses and videos revealed police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling his entire body weight on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. During that time, Floyd was faced down on the pavement, handcuffed, and begging to breathe, while three other officers stood by and assisted. In strong protest and outrage, many have gathered, shared thoughts and expressed ideas about what can be done to stop the ongoing injustice faced by so many people in our Country.

As an offering, on Thursday, June 3, 2020, a mural in homage to George Floyd was unveiled to our SLC streets near 800 South and 300 West and across from the Fisher Brewing Co. painted by an anonymous artist.

And members of our community are coming to pay respects, as individuals, groups, and families to visit Floyd’s mural, bringing flowers, artwork, or placing signs with messages like “Be Kind” or “Black Lives Matter.” As a symbol, this mural of George Floyd’s face will hopefully serve as a reminder to continue to take action for real social reform, justice and equity for all.

