What to Expect from the Park City Song Summit this Weekend 

The third annual Park City Song Summit is taking over the Canyons Amphitheater and Pendry hotel this weekend, and attendees can expect a full roster of wellness-meets-music programming. Between guided meditations, recovery meetups, panel discussions and evening performances, the PCSS offers a unique spin on the music festival model. “We’ve created a live music event in a setting that is more relaxed, where attendees can recharge and re-envision who they are,” says founder Ben Anderson. “Not only for audience members and musicians, but for the whole ecosystem of live music touring—the managers, the agents, the bus drivers. They can all use this weekend as a platform for self-actualization and self-reflection.”

Wellness Activities

Photo credit Mario Alcauter

The oxygen bars and hair braiding booths you find at Coachella are cute and all, but Park City Song Summit takes the concept of community activation to a whole new level of mindfulness. Throughout the weekend, guests can partake in guided mediation, yoga, hiking and sound baths as they navigate the festival grounds. Anderson has also reformatted this year’s programming to fit the needs of audience members and performers “It’s the music industry, a lot of artists want to sleep until noon if possible,” Anderson explains with a laugh. “We’ve adjusted what we offer for artist wellness versus audience wellness.” For those early-morning risers, 9 a.m. yoga on the Pendry’s rooftop pool deck is a perfect way to greet the day. And when the musicians roll out of bed, they can check out the recovery hangs later in the afternoon. “The recovery meetups are for anyone that wants to participate in speaking, or just sit, listen and be there for people.”

Festival goers can take advantage of even more mindful activities and comforting spaces at the Song Summit Village, which is open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “The wellness village is much larger this year,” Anderson says. “So whether you want to walk through a photography exhibit capturing 30 years of The Grateful Dead, grab a seat in a massage chair, enjoy a mocktail, or just need a hug from a cute puppy, there is a lot going on in this area of the festival.” The village will also host a plethora of vendor booths where guests can get B12 shots, shop clothing and jewelry and grab a bite from food trucks.

Summit Labs

The free-to-attend Summit Labs are another cornerstone of the festival. These panel discussions feature industry leaders talking about the challenges faced by modern musicians, the social impact of songwriting, harmful stereotypes in the music world, and much, much more. The labs occur during mid-morning and afternoon before live music begins on the main stages, and are staggered so attendees aren’t forced to choose. Anderson is particularly stoked about Friday’s lab “Navigating Creativity in the Age of AI” with hosts Larkin Poe, Eric Krasno and Steve Poltz. “This conversation is about destigmatizing some of the fear around AI,” he says. “They’ll talk about what AI is, how it can be used for good, and how it can be useful in the music industry.”

Live Music

“If all we did was yoga, sound baths, recovery meetups, panel discussions and meaningful conversations, that would already be an incredible artist retreat,” says Anderson. “All that is the meat and potatoes of Song Summit, but the gravy is dancing at night.” After a full day of relaxed mingling and participation, festival goers head over to the Canyons Village Amphitheater and Forum Stage for live performances from headliners like My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Mavis Staples. But it’s not a rat race to get from one stage to another, live music is spread out across the evening to create a relaxed experience for both listeners and performers. Start at the Forum Stage in the afternoon to catch artists like Jobi Riccio, Josh Kelley, and Primera Linea & The Trombone Short Academy. Then, at five o’clock, mosey on over to the main amphitheater for the headliners. And if you still have your legs under you on Friday night, head out to The Cabin on Main Street for a late night vibe. “The Cabin Show is next level,” Anderson says. “A triple bill of the legendary Steve Poltz, a LatinX band Making Movies and Jobi Riccio who is an amazing songwriter and great performer.” Aftershows at The Cabin are only happening on Friday night, so night owl jammers be ready to go all out.

The Park City Song Summit is an opportunity for connection, reflection, and a chance to experience music in a more relaxed headspace. Above all else, Anderson wants each attendee to walk away with a sense of community. “I hope they walk away with the understanding they’re not alone. From the beauty and the platform of live music, there is healing, there is love, there’s connection. They are not alone in their struggles, in their challenges, in their love of live music. I want them to leave more mindful of the challenges that others are going through, and know that at the end of the day, love is still the answer. If they leave with that, man, I’m happy.”

Find the full schedule for the Park City Song Summit here. Single day amphitheater tickets are still available.

