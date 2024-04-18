Search
Red Butte Garden. Photo credit Sam Crump

Preview: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 2024

Looking for some indie-rock, country, folk, pop, bluegrass, Latin beats, reggae, New Orleans jazz, old-school rock, new-school rock, sounds of the 60s, sounds of today? It’s all featured at The Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre this summer.

A 30-show schedule includes a top tier lineup of amazing artists for this season’s outdoor concert series. The eclectic blend of genre is sure to stoke everyone’s musical taste. So get out those Tommy Bahama stadium chairs and picnic baskets and get ready for some summer fun.

They kick off the season on June 4, 2024 with the multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican roots reggae artist, Burning Spear who will bring an island vibe to our mountainside.

Icelandic blues rockers (yes, Iceland) return to the Garden with some fresh grooves on June 17, 2024.

Which acts made your ticket wish list? Mine includes: KALEO, Blues Traveller, Slash– S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival with Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson (I’ll never miss a Samantha Fish show!), Melissa Etheridge w/ Jewell, Gary Clark Jr., and Buena Vista Social Orchestra. The list could be much larger, but even I have to set boundaries.

Tuesday, June 4
Burning Spear + Xavier Rudd

Thursday, June 13
Umphrey’s McGee
w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Wednesday, June 26
The String Cheese Incident

Sunday, July 7
Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro

Wednesday, July 10
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Sunday, July 14
Portugal. The Man
w/ Spoon Benders

Monday, July 15
The Revivalists
w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

Tuesday, July 16
SLASH – S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson

Monday, June 17
KALEO w/ Vincent Lima

Wednesday, June 19
Matt Kearney
w/ Donovan Frankenreiter

Tuesday, July 23
Lake Street Dive
w/ Celisse

Thursday, July 25
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
w/ Big Boi

Monday, July 29
Melissa Etheridge + Jewel

Wednesday, July 31
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
w/ The Vindys

Monday, August 5
Stray Cats
w/ The Midnight Cowgirls

Tuesday, August 6
Charley Crockett

Tuesday, August 20
The Gipsy Kings
featuring Nicolas Reyes

Tuesday, August 27
Pink Martini
featuring China Forbes

Sunday, August 11
Gary Clark Jr.

Thursday, August 15
Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, & Leftover Salmon

Friday, August 16
O.A.R.
w/ Fitz & The Tantrums

Sunday, August 18
The Beach Boys

Monday, August 19
Shakey Graves

Thursday, September 5
The Airborne Toxic Event

Sunday, September 8
KEANE


Monday, September 9
Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Thursday, September 12
Vance Joy
w/ Tiny Habits

Tuesday, September 17
The Indigo Girls + Amos Lee

Wednesday, September 18
Crowded House

Tuesday, September 24
Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tickets go on sale in two waves to make the process smoother.

Wave 1– shows from June 4- Aug 5: Garden member presale April 29, 7 PM. Public sale May 2, 9 AM

Wave 2– shows from Aug 6- Sept 24: Garden members presale May 13, 7 PM. Public sale May 16, 9 AM.

Make sure your Red Butte Garden membership is up to date for the presale and mark your calendars. Tickets go fast!

See you at the Garden! 

What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concerts Series
Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
When: June 4, 2024– September 24, 2024
Info and tickets: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

