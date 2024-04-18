Preview: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 2024

Looking for some indie-rock, country, folk, pop, bluegrass, Latin beats, reggae, New Orleans jazz, old-school rock, new-school rock, sounds of the 60s, sounds of today? It’s all featured at The Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre this summer.

A 30-show schedule includes a top tier lineup of amazing artists for this season’s outdoor concert series. The eclectic blend of genre is sure to stoke everyone’s musical taste. So get out those Tommy Bahama stadium chairs and picnic baskets and get ready for some summer fun.

They kick off the season on June 4, 2024 with the multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican roots reggae artist, Burning Spear who will bring an island vibe to our mountainside.

Icelandic blues rockers (yes, Iceland) return to the Garden with some fresh grooves on June 17, 2024.

Which acts made your ticket wish list? Mine includes: KALEO, Blues Traveller, Slash– S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival with Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson (I’ll never miss a Samantha Fish show!), Melissa Etheridge w/ Jewell, Gary Clark Jr., and Buena Vista Social Orchestra. The list could be much larger, but even I have to set boundaries.

Tuesday, June 4

Burning Spear + Xavier Rudd Thursday, June 13

Umphrey’s McGee

w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country Wednesday, June 26

The String Cheese Incident

Sunday, July 7

Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro

Wednesday, July 10

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band Sunday, July 14

Portugal. The Man

w/ Spoon Benders Monday, July 15

The Revivalists

w/ Hiss Golden Messenger Tuesday, July 16

SLASH – S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson Monday, June 17

KALEO w/ Vincent Lima



Wednesday, June 19

Matt Kearney

w/ Donovan Frankenreiter Tuesday, July 23

Lake Street Dive

w/ Celisse Thursday, July 25

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

w/ Big Boi Monday, July 29

Melissa Etheridge + Jewel

Wednesday, July 31

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

w/ The Vindys

Monday, August 5

Stray Cats

w/ The Midnight Cowgirls Tuesday, August 6

Charley Crockett

Tuesday, August 20

The Gipsy Kings

featuring Nicolas Reyes Tuesday, August 27

Pink Martini

featuring China Forbes

Sunday, August 11

Gary Clark Jr. Thursday, August 15

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, & Leftover Salmon Friday, August 16

O.A.R.

w/ Fitz & The Tantrums Sunday, August 18

The Beach Boys



Monday, August 19

Shakey Graves

Thursday, September 5

The Airborne Toxic Event



Sunday, September 8

KEANE





Monday, September 9

Buena Vista Social Orchestra Thursday, September 12

Vance Joy

w/ Tiny Habits Tuesday, September 17

The Indigo Girls + Amos Lee



Wednesday, September 18

Crowded House Tuesday, September 24

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tickets go on sale in two waves to make the process smoother.

Wave 1– shows from June 4- Aug 5: Garden member presale April 29, 7 PM. Public sale May 2, 9 AM

Wave 2– shows from Aug 6- Sept 24: Garden members presale May 13, 7 PM. Public sale May 16, 9 AM.

Make sure your Red Butte Garden membership is up to date for the presale and mark your calendars. Tickets go fast!

See you at the Garden!

What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concerts Series

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: June 4, 2024– September 24, 2024

Info and tickets: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

