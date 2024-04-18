Preview: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 2024

Looking for some indie-rock, country, folk, pop, bluegrass, Latin beats, reggae, New Orleans jazz, old-school rock, new-school rock, sounds of the 60s, sounds of today? It’s all featured at The Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre this summer.
A 30-show schedule includes a top tier lineup of amazing artists for this season’s outdoor concert series. The eclectic blend of genre is sure to stoke everyone’s musical taste. So get out those Tommy Bahama stadium chairs and picnic baskets and get ready for some summer fun.
They kick off the season on June 4, 2024 with the multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican roots reggae artist, Burning Spear who will bring an island vibe to our mountainside.
Icelandic blues rockers (yes, Iceland) return to the Garden with some fresh grooves on June 17, 2024.
Which acts made your ticket wish list? Mine includes: KALEO, Blues Traveller, Slash– S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival with Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson (I’ll never miss a Samantha Fish show!), Melissa Etheridge w/ Jewell, Gary Clark Jr., and Buena Vista Social Orchestra. The list could be much larger, but even I have to set boundaries.
Tuesday, June 4
Burning Spear + Xavier Rudd
Thursday, June 13
Umphrey’s McGee
w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Wednesday, June 26
The String Cheese Incident
Sunday, July 7
Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro
Wednesday, July 10
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Sunday, July 14
Portugal. The Man
w/ Spoon Benders
Monday, July 15
The Revivalists
w/ Hiss Golden Messenger
Tuesday, July 16
SLASH – S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson
Monday, June 17
KALEO w/ Vincent Lima
Wednesday, June 19
Matt Kearney
w/ Donovan Frankenreiter
Tuesday, July 23
Lake Street Dive
w/ Celisse
Thursday, July 25
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
w/ Big Boi
Monday, July 29
Melissa Etheridge + Jewel
Wednesday, July 31
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
w/ The Vindys
Monday, August 5
Stray Cats
w/ The Midnight Cowgirls
Tuesday, August 6
Charley Crockett
Tuesday, August 20
The Gipsy Kings
featuring Nicolas Reyes
Tuesday, August 27
Pink Martini
featuring China Forbes
Sunday, August 11
Gary Clark Jr.
Thursday, August 15
Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, & Leftover Salmon
Friday, August 16
O.A.R.
w/ Fitz & The Tantrums
Sunday, August 18
The Beach Boys
Monday, August 19
Shakey Graves
Thursday, September 5
The Airborne Toxic Event
Sunday, September 8
KEANE
Monday, September 9
Buena Vista Social Orchestra
Thursday, September 12
Vance Joy
w/ Tiny Habits
Tuesday, September 17
The Indigo Girls + Amos Lee
Wednesday, September 18
Crowded House
Tuesday, September 24
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Tickets go on sale in two waves to make the process smoother.
Wave 1– shows from June 4- Aug 5: Garden member presale April 29, 7 PM. Public sale May 2, 9 AM
Wave 2– shows from Aug 6- Sept 24: Garden members presale May 13, 7 PM. Public sale May 16, 9 AM.
Make sure your Red Butte Garden membership is up to date for the presale and mark your calendars. Tickets go fast!
See you at the Garden!
What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concerts Series
Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
When: June 4, 2024– September 24, 2024
Info and tickets: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/
Get the latest on arts and entertainment in and around Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.