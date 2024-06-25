Preview: Lukas Nelson Added to Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 

Red Butte isn’t done filling its summer calendar (as if 30 great shows weren’t enough). They just added Lukas Nelson on August 28th to their amazing Outdoor Concert Series. Tickets for this bonus show go on sale June 21, 2024.
Lukas Nelson is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose musical style blends boot-stomping country with soulful blues to create a unique and exciting Americana sound.
Fun fact: Nelson received a BAFTA (the British equivalent of an Oscar) as co-producer on the 2018 movie soundtrack for A Star Is Born.
In case you didn’t score tickets during the initial April rush, don’t despair. There are still tickets available for these incredible artists:
- The String Cheese Incident
- Slash w/ Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson (Samantha Fish is a must-see!)
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ Big Boi
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo w/ The Vindys (Benatar rocked the Garden last summer!)
- Stray Cats w/ Midnight Cowgirls
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon
- Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
- Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
- The Airborne Toxic Event w/ Tyler Ramsey
- Keene w/ Everything Everything
- Buena Vista Social Orchestra
- Crowded House
- Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Check out a few of our past reviews:
What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concerts Series
Who: Lukas Nelson
Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
When: August 28, 2024
Info and tickets: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/
Get the latest on arts and entertainment in and around Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.