Preview: Lukas Nelson Added to Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 

Red Butte isn’t done filling its summer calendar (as if 30 great shows weren’t enough). They just added Lukas Nelson on August 28th to their amazing Outdoor Concert Series. Tickets for this bonus show go on sale June 21, 2024.

Lukas Nelson is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose musical style blends boot-stomping country with soulful blues to create a unique and exciting Americana sound.

Lukas Nelson. Photo courtesy of Red Butte Garden.

Fun fact: Nelson received a BAFTA (the British equivalent of an Oscar) as co-producer on the 2018 movie soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

In case you didn’t score tickets during the initial April rush, don’t despair. There are still tickets available for these incredible artists:

The String Cheese Incident

Slash w/ Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson (Samantha Fish is a must-see!)

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ Big Boi

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo w/ The Vindys (Benatar rocked the Garden last summer!)

Stray Cats w/ Midnight Cowgirls

Gary Clark Jr.

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

The Airborne Toxic Event w/ Tyler Ramsey

Keene w/ Everything Everything

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Crowded House

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concerts Series

Who: Lukas Nelson

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: August 28, 2024

Info and tickets: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

