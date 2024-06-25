Search
Red Butte Garden. Photo courtesy of Red Butte Garden.

Preview: Lukas Nelson Added to Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 

John Nelson
John Nelson

Red Butte isn’t done filling its summer calendar (as if 30 great shows weren’t enough). They just added Lukas Nelson on August 28th to their amazing Outdoor Concert Series. Tickets for this bonus show go on sale June 21, 2024.

Lukas Nelson is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose musical style blends boot-stomping country with soulful blues to create a unique and exciting Americana sound. 

Red Butte Garden concert
Lukas Nelson. Photo courtesy of Red Butte Garden.

Fun fact: Nelson received a BAFTA (the British equivalent of an Oscar) as co-producer on the 2018 movie soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

In case you didn’t score tickets during the initial April rush, don’t despair. There are still tickets available for these incredible artists:

  • The String Cheese Incident
  • Slash w/ Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson (Samantha Fish is a must-see!)
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ Big Boi
  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo w/ The Vindys (Benatar rocked the Garden last summer!)
  • Stray Cats w/ Midnight Cowgirls
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon 
  • Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
  • Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
  • The Airborne Toxic Event w/ Tyler Ramsey
  • Keene w/ Everything Everything
  • Buena Vista Social Orchestra
  • Crowded House
  • Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Check out a few of our past reviews:

Samantha Fish

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Melissa Ethridge and Keb’ Mo’

What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concerts Series
Who: Lukas Nelson
Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
When: August 28, 2024
Info and tickets: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

John Nelson
John Nelsonhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
John Nelson covers the local music scene for Salt Lake magazine. He is a 20-year veteran of Uncle Sam’s Flying Circus with a lifelong addiction to American roots music, live music venues, craft beer and baseball.
