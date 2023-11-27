Search
Salt Lake magazine
Salt Lake's 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

Our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide is here! Discover unique and special gifts as well as solutions for your holiday gathering from Salt Lake Magazine’s partners in finding that perfect gift for everyone on your list.

WB’s Eatery

Non-alcoholic cocktail kits by WB’s Eatery include a non-alcoholic spirit and a mixer or de-alcoholized wine so you can mindfully recreate. All kits are gift wrapped and shipped nationwide.

455 25th Street, Ogden | wbseatery.com
385-244-1471 |@wbseatery

Amy Boutique

The Lollia Wish line is rich and comforting with a vanilla and jasmine scent, it creates a delicious and soothing experience! Angels in Our Midst includes beautiful artwork and encouraging, hopeful stories by renowned artist Anne H. Neilson and makes for a gorgeous coffee table book for anyone!

4670 S. Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay | shopamyboutique.com
801-938-9241 |@amyboutiqueutah

Looking for that special treasured gift for your special someone? Stop in and take a look at our amazing room of treasures that are sure to make even the most discerning of collectors shout with “Joy to the World!” Specializing in hand-knotted rugs is our focus, making your entire home a treasured experience is our pleasure.

3092 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek | adibs.com
801-484-6364 |@adibs.rug.gallery

Anthony’s Fine Art & Antiques

Discover distinctive and memorable holiday gifts this season at Anthony’s, your premier source for early Utah art, original paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by renowned European and American artists. Located in Salt Lake City, our 25,000 square-foot gallery features not only beautiful antique furniture and rare decorative arts but also stunning jewelry selections.

401 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City | anthonysfineart.com
801-328-2231 |@anthonysfineart

Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi

Gift a curated dining experience at Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi! The new restaurant showcases premium steaks, wild game, sushi, seafood, cocktails, wine, and more in an alluring yet approachable atmosphere.

50 S. Main St., Ste 168, Salt Lake City | aquaterrasteak.com
385-261-2244 |@aquaterrasteaksushi

Kings Peak Coffee Roasters

Share the gift of locally roasted coffee with your friends and family. Kings Peak Coffee offers coffee club subscriptions (the gift that keeps on giving) as well as gift cards to make your holiday shopping a breeze. Our goal is to build meaningful relationships with our farmers and always ethically and consciously source our coffees. From light roast to dark roast and single origins to blends we offer something for everyone. Come visit our shop or order online.

412 S. 700 West, Salt Lake City | kingspeakcoffee.com
385-267-1890 |@kingspeakcoffeeroasters

OC Tanner Jewelers

Otto Huggie Earrings – $980
Tarot Baguette Ring – $3,100
Mini Sole Sun Necklace – $1,200
Mini Bezel Crescent Earrings – $2,400
All in 18K yellow gold with diamonds, pink sapphires, and emeralds.

15 S. State Street, Salt Lake City |
801-532-3222
416 Main Street, Park City | 435-940-9470
octannerjewelers.com |@octannerjewelers

Red Butte Garden

Delight the garden enthusiast in your life with botanic-inspired gifts from the Red Butte Garden Gift Shop! You’ll find one-of-a-kind fine jewelry, designer bags and scarves, sun hats, books, note cards, fairy garden supplies, wind chimes, seasonal gifts, and indoor/outdoor home and holiday decor. Join us for our Annual Gift Shop Holiday Sale on Dec. 2 and 3.

300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City | redbuttegarden.org
810-585-0556 |@redbuttegarden

Sugar House Distillery

Sugar House Distillery, situated in Salt Lake City, stands celebrated for its grain-to-glass artistry. Our esteemed spirits—Vodka, Rum, Malt, Rye, and Bourbon Whiskey—crafted from local grains, undergo meticulous distillation and bottling. Additionally, be sure to experience our expertly crafted canned cocktails.

2212 S. W Temple St. #14, South Salt Lake | 801-726-0403
sugarhousedistillery.net |@shdistillery

Wine Country Inn Grande River Vineyards

SANTÉ! SALUD! PROST! CHEERS! SLÁINTE! SKÅL! CHIN-CHIN!

No matter how you say it, all of life’s magical moments deserve a toast. Celebrate with Santé! Traditional Methode Chamenoise Sparkling Wine from Grande River Vineyards.

777 Grande River Dr., Palisade, Colo. | 970-464-5777
787 Grande River Dr., Palisade, Colo. | 970-464-5867
Coloradowinecountryinn.com | granderivervineyards.com
@coloradowinecountryinn | @granderivervineyards

Simplicity Spirits Co.

Sip, savor, and embark on a spirited local distillery adventure at Simplicity Spirits Co.! Explore distillation, relish craft spirits and canned cocktails, and toast to unforgettable holiday memories and cheer!

335 W. 1830 South Ste. C, Salt Lake City | drinksimplicity.com
801-210-0868 |@drinksimplicity

