Salt Lake Magazine’s July/August Social Pages

#BaconToPayson

April 20, 2024 • Payson High School, Payson

Photos by Melissa Majchrzak

Last fall, students at Payson High School launched a social media campaign to bring #BacontoPayson before the old building (made famous as the main set location of the iconic film Footloose) is closed and demolished later this year. The students’ hard work—which included Footloose flash mobs, staging Footloose the play and cardboard cutouts of Bacon—finally paid off. The Footloose star made his visit as part of SixDegrees.org’s new initiative Building Kits by Kevin Bacon program, which aims to distribute 40,000 essential resource kits to young people in need throughout Utah, Colorado and Nevada. More than 1,000 volunteers from the Payson community joined Bacon to assemble $865,000 worth of product distribution, totaling 121,900 items and involved more than 3,000 volunteer hours.



Kevin Bacon meets Payson High School students with Jenny Staheli, Student Council Advisor.

Footloose actor Kevin Bacon tours Payson High School to much fanfare.



Payson High School Student Body Council members Sophie Savage, Ryland Baker and Gracie Raff show off a Footloose-decorated locker.

Students and other volunteers assemble essential resource kits on the Payson High School football field.

Payson High School Athletics Coach Fanfan Charles with Kevin Bacon.

EWG, DIME and ULTA Discussion on Clean Beauty

February 22, 2024 • The Lounge at La Caille, Sandy

Photos by Verina Chen

Baylee Relf, Master Esthetician and founder of DIME Beauty Co., a Utah-based beauty brand, Jocelyn Lyle, Environmental Working Group’s Executive Vice President of Mission and Partnerships, along with Muffy Clince of Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Beauty initiative, hosted a panel discussion on clean beauty at The Lounge at La Caille. DIME celebrates having its products, including a new fragrance called Seven Summers, verified by the EWG. The EWG is a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that advocates for transparency and clean ingredients in personal care products and keeps an online public database where it rates the safety and sustainability of product ingredients at ewg.org. DIME Beauty products are available at Ulta retail locations and dimebeautyco.com.



Olivia and Jenn Jacobs, The Body Lab.

Anthony Durbano and Kaitlyn Gale (@kaitlyn_gale).



Kylie Ann, Take Care clothing; Lindsey Harper (@lindsforthegirls).

DIME Team: Emma Townsend, Paige Bailey, Tatym Anderson, Laura Bell, Anita Gatto.

Muffy Clince, Ulta; Baylee Relf, DIME Beauty; Jocelyn Lyle, EWG.

Valley Behavioral Health’s “Uniquely You” Art Night Fundraiser

April 5, 2024 • Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning, SLC

Photos by Meagan Hammon, Valley Behavioral Health

Valley Behavioral Health celebrated Autism Acceptance Month with a successful “Uniquely You” Art Night on Friday, showcasing the talents of individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The event raised funds for essential communication software to empower clients to express themselves and connect more fully with the world. The “Uniquely You” event was hosted by the Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning, a Valley Behavioral Health specialty service, and Valley Behavioral Health’s Adult Ability Center of Lifetime Learning. Attendees purchased exclusive handmade art created by individuals with autism and IDD, celebrating their creativity and talent. Learn more at valleycares.com



Attendees enjoy the “Uniquely You” Art Night

Employees of Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning and Valley Behavioral Health Adult Ability Center of Lifetime Learning.

Valley Autism Center of Learning students Rhonan Howard and Royce Howard, with Cyndie Howard (center).



Client art for sale, all proceeds to go toward communication software for nonverbal clients.

Attendees enjoyed Scheel’s coloring pages. For Autism Acceptance Month, Scheels has been donating a portion of coloring sheet sales to Valley Behavioral Health.

Kilby Block Party

May 10-12 • Utah State Fair Park

Photos by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Kilby Block Party is a music festival that started to commemorate the anniversary of Salt Lake City’s longest-running, all-ages venue Kilby Court. This year’s event celebrated Kilby Court’s 25th year. And was held at the Utah State Fairpark. It was the largest indie music festival to ever happen in Salt Lake. More than 75,000 concertgoers enjoyed three days of music that featured headliners like Death Cab for Cutie + Postal Service, Vampire Weekend, LCD Soundsystem and more. Visit saltlakemagazine.com for more photos and our coverage of the event.



Andrew Wiscombe and Michelle Moonshine with their kids.

Trevor Free and Sonny Free.

Natalie and Ben Myers.

Jonathan Canlas.

Amber Woody and Kurt Reinhardt

Nick Steffens and Shireen Ghorbani

