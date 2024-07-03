Salt Lake Magazine’s July/August Social Pages

#BaconToPayson
April 20, 2024 • Payson High School, Payson
Photos by Melissa Majchrzak
Last fall, students at Payson High School launched a social media campaign to bring #BacontoPayson before the old building (made famous as the main set location of the iconic film Footloose) is closed and demolished later this year. The students’ hard work—which included Footloose flash mobs, staging Footloose the play and cardboard cutouts of Bacon—finally paid off. The Footloose star made his visit as part of SixDegrees.org’s new initiative Building Kits by Kevin Bacon program, which aims to distribute 40,000 essential resource kits to young people in need throughout Utah, Colorado and Nevada. More than 1,000 volunteers from the Payson community joined Bacon to assemble $865,000 worth of product distribution, totaling 121,900 items and involved more than 3,000 volunteer hours.
EWG, DIME and ULTA Discussion on Clean Beauty
February 22, 2024 • The Lounge at La Caille, Sandy
Photos by Verina Chen
Baylee Relf, Master Esthetician and founder of DIME Beauty Co., a Utah-based beauty brand, Jocelyn Lyle, Environmental Working Group’s Executive Vice President of Mission and Partnerships, along with Muffy Clince of Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Beauty initiative, hosted a panel discussion on clean beauty at The Lounge at La Caille. DIME celebrates having its products, including a new fragrance called Seven Summers, verified by the EWG. The EWG is a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that advocates for transparency and clean ingredients in personal care products and keeps an online public database where it rates the safety and sustainability of product ingredients at ewg.org. DIME Beauty products are available at Ulta retail locations and dimebeautyco.com.
Valley Behavioral Health’s “Uniquely You” Art Night Fundraiser
April 5, 2024 • Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning, SLC
Photos by Meagan Hammon, Valley Behavioral Health
Valley Behavioral Health celebrated Autism Acceptance Month with a successful “Uniquely You” Art Night on Friday, showcasing the talents of individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The event raised funds for essential communication software to empower clients to express themselves and connect more fully with the world. The “Uniquely You” event was hosted by the Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning, a Valley Behavioral Health specialty service, and Valley Behavioral Health’s Adult Ability Center of Lifetime Learning. Attendees purchased exclusive handmade art created by individuals with autism and IDD, celebrating their creativity and talent. Learn more at valleycares.com
Kilby Block Party
May 10-12 • Utah State Fair Park
Photos by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography
Kilby Block Party is a music festival that started to commemorate the anniversary of Salt Lake City’s longest-running, all-ages venue Kilby Court. This year’s event celebrated Kilby Court’s 25th year. And was held at the Utah State Fairpark. It was the largest indie music festival to ever happen in Salt Lake. More than 75,000 concertgoers enjoyed three days of music that featured headliners like Death Cab for Cutie + Postal Service, Vampire Weekend, LCD Soundsystem and more. Visit saltlakemagazine.com for more photos and our coverage of the event.
Call For Photos
We welcome your photos of recent social events around Utah. Please send high-resolution photos (.jpg format) to magazine@saltlakemagazine.com with the subject line “Social” and a package of images and event/caption information in a file transfer service we can access. Submissions must be accompanied by names and a description of the event (who, what, when, where, why).