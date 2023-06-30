Utah’s Best: Park City Blind and Design

Experience, Expertise makes Park City Blind & Design Stand Out

Founded in 1995, Park City Blind & Design has gone from servicing the greater Park City area to becoming the state’s most sought after window treatment designers. This spring, the company also opened a brand new, state-of-the-art design studio in St. George.

“Park City Blind & Design has been successful because of their experienced design consultants and expert installation team,” says Greg Rees, the company’s CEO. Together they bring unparalleled value to their clients. Since its humble beginnings when the original founder, Tim Luger, set out to do business in Park City, the company has been focused on creating the best window treatment solutions available. “Park City Blind & Design has been assisting clients for 30 years. We have been involved in tens of thousands of building and remodeling projects in Utah and surrounding states,” Rees says.

Whether you’re looking for blinds, roller shades, shutters, roman shades or custom drapes and upholstery, Park City Blind & Design guides clients through the design process seamlessly. That can be done in either one of their beautiful design studios or a complementary in-home consultation.

“in window treatments, the goal is to marry beauty with function—you want them to look beautiful, operate perfectly, and serve their functional purpose. We are proud of our top-notch designers and installers and the fine attention to detail they provide.”

— Greg Rees, CEO

As experts in motorized shades, they are excited about the improvements they see on a regular basis to the technology that allows everyone to enjoy the convenience and functionality, ensuring clients truly get the best window treatments available.

