Search
HomeEat & DrinkCocktail Contest
Last Spritz of Summer by Alex Thompson/Copper Common
Last Spritz of Summer by Alex Thompson/Copper Common (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Copper Common/Alex Thompson: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine
Salt Lake Magazine

Alex Thompson used to cook on the line at The Copper Onion and, well, things were getting a little dull. She started bar backing next door at Copper Common and discovered was able to use her time in the kitchen as inspiration for learning to create cocktails. “It was a good segue into bartending,” she says. “I took the tools that I learned and brought them to the bar.” She enjoys being out in front, socializing with customers and the way bar work flows. “It’s a lot of hands on deck, working together and encouraging each other,” she says.

Click the image below to vote for Last Spritz of Summer:

THE DRINK

“When it’s hot I like to drink a cooling spritz style of drink, but also I wanted to work in some of the bitter flavors and fortified wines we use at Copper Common to create something transitional, tart and sweet with a little sizzle.”  

Last Spritz of Summer 

1 oz. Cocchi Americano

1 oz. Bonal Gentiane-Quina 

1 oz. dill tarragon cherry syrup (below)

Topped with Topo Chico Agua Mineral (or any sparkling water)

Dill tarragon cherry syrup: Cook cherries and strain. Add dill and tarragon and mix with equal parts water and sugar. Strain and cool.

Try it at Copper Common
111 E. Broadway, Suite 190, SLC
801-355-0543

See all of this year’s Cocktail Contest entries—and vote for your favorite! And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Salt Lake Magazine
Salt Lake Magazinehttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Salt Lake is your best guide to the Utah lifestyle. From food to fashion, travel and the arts, Salt Lake magazine has something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SLmag.
Previous articlePopup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
Next articleSalt Lake Magazine Farm-to-Glass 2022 Cocktail Contest

Similar Articles

Salt Lake Magazine Farm-to-Glass 2022 Cocktail Contest

Cocktail Contest Salt Lake Magazine -
We challenged 15 of Salt Lake’s best cocktail crafters to make drinks with seasonal ingredients and local spirits in our 2022 Cocktail Contest.

Post Office Place/McKenzie Steele Foster: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Cocktail Contest Salt Lake Magazine -
Fruits of the Labor, the 2022 Cocktail Contest entry from McKenzie Steele Foster of Post Office Place twists the traditional sangrita with a zesty mix of peppers, persimmon and—wait for it—dried crickets backing up a jolt of mezcal.

Most Popular

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
Salt Lake Magazine 2022 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest
Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine Farm-to-Glass 2022 Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine - 0