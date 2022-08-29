Copper Common/Alex Thompson: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Alex Thompson used to cook on the line at The Copper Onion and, well, things were getting a little dull. She started bar backing next door at Copper Common and discovered was able to use her time in the kitchen as inspiration for learning to create cocktails. “It was a good segue into bartending,” she says. “I took the tools that I learned and brought them to the bar.” She enjoys being out in front, socializing with customers and the way bar work flows. “It’s a lot of hands on deck, working together and encouraging each other,” she says.

“When it’s hot I like to drink a cooling spritz style of drink, but also I wanted to work in some of the bitter flavors and fortified wines we use at Copper Common to create something transitional, tart and sweet with a little sizzle.”

Last Spritz of Summer

1 oz. Cocchi Americano

1 oz. Bonal Gentiane-Quina

1 oz. dill tarragon cherry syrup (below)

Topped with Topo Chico Agua Mineral (or any sparkling water)

Dill tarragon cherry syrup: Cook cherries and strain. Add dill and tarragon and mix with equal parts water and sugar. Strain and cool.

Try it at Copper Common

111 E. Broadway, Suite 190, SLC

801-355-0543

