2023 Best Restaurant: SLC Eatery

Platinum Provisions’ Wagyu Tataki with truffle ponzu, seaweed and local mizuna and a Utah Scone with smoked cheddar galette

and everything spice. Photo by Adam Finkle

SLC Eatery has been a go-to recommendation of Utah foodies for several years running. Part of SLC Eatery’s consistent success is a menu that is, perhaps ironically, always evolving and surprising diners, allowing patrons to push themselves out of their culinary comfort zones. “Logen Crew and Paul Chamberlain and the team take their food seriously, but not themselves,” says panelist Darby Doyle of the warm and welcoming atmosphere. One of SLC Eatery’s signature features is its dining cart service. (Tip: The dim sum cart has especially fun offerings.) “Some of the best bites of my life have occurred here,” says Doyle. The sentiment is seconded by Lydia Martinez, who likewise praises SLC Eatery’s hamachi as “the best of my life.” No matter the dishes that end up on the table—entree or ala carte—rest assured there will be a perfect wine to pair with it. —Christie Porter

1017 S. Main St., SLC, 801-355-7952, slceatery.com

