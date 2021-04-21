While we want nothing more than for our local bar scene to flourish, we understand the new normal means opting to have a drink in the comfort of your home. You can still support bars and local businesses all while enjoying your favorite cocktails by purchasing any of these locally handcrafted cocktail kits. As a bonus, you, not the State of Utah, get to decide how much booze to put in.

THE BAR PROJECT

SLC’S Nightcap Box

The Nightcap Box ranges from $50 to $250, depending on the frequency, and includes 3 cocktail recipes with all of the ingredients (not including the recommended spirits)—enough for 9 to 12 cocktails. Syrups, dried garnishes, mixers and citrus are included; you just add the liquor. thebarprojectslc.com

BITTERS LAB

Old Fashioned Kit

Starting at $45, this kit includes a 1/2 oz. bottle of Bitters Lab classic Aromatic bitters, a 2 oz. bottle of simple syrup from Sirop Co., a small 4 oz. jar of locally made vanilla cocktail cherries, 1 package of dehydrated oranges for garnishing, a few cocktail picks and 4 recipe cards to get you started on your cocktail making journey. bitterslab.com

TOP SHELF

Bartenders Box

The Bartenders Box is a mixology experience created by the Top Shelf Services team located in Park City. The Brunch Box ($75) serves 8 Bloody Marys and 12 Mimosas. thebartendersbox.com

CAPUTO’S

Bar Daddy

Photo courtesy Caputo’s

Give your loved ones and co-workers a taste of Caputo’s. They’ve hand-selected products and bundled them into one lovely gift collection. Who’s Your Bar Daddy ($88) includes Bar Daddy Orgeat Syrup, Luxardo Maraschino Cherries, Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Aromatic Original Bitter and Regans’ Orange Bitters No. 6. caputos.com

BITTER BONANZA

Bitters Lab

With a growing list of unique flavors available and a collection of limited-edition subscription boxes, there are bitters for everyone, from the novice home-bartender or baker to seasoned chefs and, of course, those in the bar industry. bitterslab.com

