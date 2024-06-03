James Beard Spotlight: Chef Ali Sabbah

This year, Utah had six semi-finalists on the 2024 James Beard Foundation List. Ahead of the June finalist announcement, we are spotlighting each of the nominees.

Ali Sabbah at Mazza Cafe—Best Chef Mountain Region

Photo by Adam Finkle.

A finalist in 2023 for the James Beard Awards, Ali Sabbah from Mazza is a culinary gentle giant. A mentor to many a restaurant owner and one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, Ali brings Lebanese comfort food into a warm dining experience. Chef Ali is a Salt Lake City staple with courteous service and food that has been warming bellies for 24 years.

Dining at Mazza should be approached like you are sitting down at your favorite Uncle’s table for dinner. Small dishes should come out and get passed around the table to share. Share a bottle of wine, and don’t miss out on mezze. Entrees should be shared as well. If you are trusting, and if Chef Ali is there, you can ask him to order for you. He will create a beautiful spread from start to finish. Wear loose pants. You will need the room. While the food may feel like pure comfort food, the quality and craft that goes into it is why Chef Ali is a multi-year nominee.

Why Go: Go in jeans on a Tuesday night and get a sandwich and fries. Dress up and go on a date on the weekend and have a stunning multi-course repast. Both are allowed.

Insider’s Tip: : Call and make a reservation. The dining room is tiny, and tables fill up fast, while diners tend to linger.

What to Get: If you think you don’t like falafel because it is dry and crumbly, give it another chance here. It is the best in town, by far. The Shawarma is delicious. And if you are looking for something extraordinary, order the Mazza Lamb Shank because this description doesn’t do it justice, “braised in our special blend of aromatics, spices, wines and liqueurs to a perfect tenderness.”

If You Go: Mazza Cafe, 1515 S. 1500 East, SLC, mazzacafe.com

