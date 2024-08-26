Your Week Ahead: August 26—September 1

Summer is nearing its end and Salt Lake is closing out the season with another exciting week of events. From free film screenings to spirit pairings and end-of-summer festivals, there is plenty to do this week in the city. For even more events happening in Salt Lake City this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 8/26

What: Film Buff Series—The Dark Crystal

Where: Brewvies

When: 8/26 at 9 p.m.

Brewvies presents a free Monday night movie series featuring eclectic films. This Monday’s screening is 1982 cult favorite The Dark Crystal, a dark fantasy film directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. Reserve your ticket here.

What: Spirits and Cigars Pairing Event

Where: Prohibition

When: 8/26 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In partnership with Tinderbox, Prohibition presents a cigar and spirits pairing every fourth Monday of the month. August’s pairing features three whiskeys from High West, and one cigar of your choice. Arrive early to enjoy dinner before the event, and then head out to the patio for the pairing.

Tuesday 8/27

What: 2024 Outdoor Concert Series: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes

Where: Red Butte Garden

When: 8/27 at 6:30 p.m.

Red Butte’s summer concert series continues with an iconic performance from Pink Martini, a self-proclaimed “Little Orchestra” comprising dozens of musicians since its formation in 1944.

Wednesday 8/28

What: Wine Tasting with Cheese Pairing

Where: La Caille

When: 8/28 at 6 p.m.

Sample five exquisite Chateau La Caille wines with a selection of artisanal cheeses inside the venue’s sophisticated pairing room. Seating for the exclusive event is limited and requires reservation. Reserve your seat here.

What: West Valley City Summer Fest 2024

Where: Fairbourne Station Promenade

When: 8/28 at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Close out the summer at West Valley’s free summer festival. The evening event features food trucks, live entertainment, activity booths and more.

Thursday 8/29

What: Party on the Plaza

Where: Trolley Square

When: 8/29 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Held the last Thursday of every month through September, Trolley Square invites the community to come enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden on their outdoor plaza.

What: Hot Dog and Wine Nights

Where: Tea Zaanti

When: 8/29 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Relax inside Tea Zaanti’s vibey space with gourmet hot dogs and natural wine pairings. Each night features unique hot dog toppings and complementary wine, like last week’s lox dog paired with bubbly pet nat.

What: KRCL Annual Record and CD Sale

Where: KRCL Studios, 535 West 300 North SLC

When: 8/29 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand, KRCL is hosting two vinyl shopping days featuring cassettes, CDs and vinyl. All sales benefit Listeners Community Radio of Utah KRCL, so get ready for a night of crate-digging for a cause!

Friday 8/30

What: 2024 Lemon Bash

Where: Ken Garff University Club at Rice Eccles

When: 8/30 at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Northwestern Mutual Utah hosts the 2nd annual Lemon Bash in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. The event will feature delicious treats, family-friendly activities, a silent auction, and of course—lots of lemonade.

What: Friday Night Fun Films—The Goonies

Where: Gallivan Center

When: 8/30 at 8 p.m.

The last in their Friday Night Fun Film series, the Gallivan Center will be screening The Goonies on August 30th. The family-friendly event takes place on their main plaza, the concession stand will be open for drinks and snacks.

What: Locally Made Locally Played

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas

When: 8/30 at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Salt Lake Film Society and The Blocks present an evening of cinema and song. Attendees will hear from local musicians while snacking on local fare and end the evening with a movie screening.

Saturday 8/31

What: UMFA In the Wild—Watercolor Landscapes

Where: Buffalo Point Deck at Antelope Island State Park

When: 8/31 at 1 p.m.

Get inspired by the wilderness of Utah’s Antelope Island with UMFA. Guests will hear from artists featured in UMFA’s latest exhibit, and learn new watercolor techniques to paint the landscape.

What: Sandy City Farmer’s Market

Where: Sandy Amphitheater

When: 8/31 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sandy’s newest farmer’s market showcases a wide selection of local food vendors, unique goods and handmade items. Bring the whole family to enjoy a splash pad, live music, food trucks, crafting booths and more.

Sunday 9/1

What: Drag Bingo, Burgers and Beer Church

Where: Club Try-Angles

When: 9/01 at 2:30 p.m.

Utah’s longest-running drag show Matrons of Mayhem hosts an afternoon of bingo, burgers and fun. Bingo begins at 3 p.m., drag performances to follow.

What: Park Silly Sunday Market

Where: Park City Main Street

When: 9/01 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Silly Market has been a Park City institution for 17 years and is an eclectic mix of live music, food carts and local vendors. The mainstay event typically attracts 15,000 people every Sunday, totaling about 200,00 people per season.

