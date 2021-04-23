To me, golf has always just evoked images of stuffy businessmen in visors, and it is still officially the most boring sport to watch on TV. But I have to admit that it’s the perfect socially-distanced sport. A way to be outside, completely solo or with a small group of friends, golf is the rare sport where six feet of distance is an asset. Plus, when you get sick of hiking, scenic courses are an ideal way to take in a Utah spring, from the sweeping vistas of Park City to southern Utah’s dramatic red rocks. Courses are taking extra precautions to reduce COVID-19 risks, from sanitizing on-course ball washers to disinfected carts. Personally, I’m most intrigued by something called GolfBoards, a mash-up of single-rider motorized scooters and golf carts that are ready to ride at several Utah courses. As the weather warms up, courses in northern Utah are reopening or expanding their hours, while locations down south are open all year.
Ready to get your golf game on? Check out these Utah courses.
BONNEVILLE GOLF CLUB
954 Connor St., SLC
slc-golf.com
801-583-9513
ENTRADA AT SNOW CANYON
2537 W. Entrada Trail, St. George
golfentrada.com
435-986-2200
FOREST DALE GOLF COURSE
2375 S. 900 East, SLC
slc-golf.com
801-483-5420
RED LEDGES
205 Red Ledges Blvd., Heber
redledges.com
877-733-5334
HOMESTEAD GOLF CLUB
700 N. Homestead Dr., Midway
playhomesteadgc.com
435-654-5588
SAND HOLLOW
5662 W. Clubhouse Dr., Hurricane
sandhollowresorts.com
435-656-4653
THANKSGIVING POINT GOLF CLUB
3300 W. Clubhouse Dr., Lehi
thanksgivingpointgolfclub.com
801-768-7401
VICTORY RANCH
7865 N. Victory Ranch Dr., Kamas
victoryranchutah.com
435-785-5000
