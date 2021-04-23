To me, golf has always just evoked images of stuffy businessmen in visors, and it is still officially the most boring sport to watch on TV. But I have to admit that it’s the perfect socially-distanced sport. A way to be outside, completely solo or with a small group of friends, golf is the rare sport where six feet of distance is an asset. Plus, when you get sick of hiking, scenic courses are an ideal way to take in a Utah spring, from the sweeping vistas of Park City to southern Utah’s dramatic red rocks. Courses are taking extra precautions to reduce COVID-19 risks, from sanitizing on-course ball washers to disinfected carts. Personally, I’m most intrigued by something called GolfBoards, a mash-up of single-rider motorized scooters and golf carts that are ready to ride at several Utah courses. As the weather warms up, courses in northern Utah are reopening or expanding their hours, while locations down south are open all year.

Photo courtesy Red Ledges

Ready to get your golf game on? Check out these Utah courses.

BONNEVILLE GOLF CLUB

954 Connor St., SLC

slc-golf.com

801-583-9513

ENTRADA AT SNOW CANYON

2537 W. Entrada Trail, St. George

golfentrada.com

435-986-2200

FOREST DALE GOLF COURSE

2375 S. 900 East, SLC

slc-golf.com

801-483-5420

RED LEDGES

205 Red Ledges Blvd., Heber

redledges.com

877-733-5334

HOMESTEAD GOLF CLUB

700 N. Homestead Dr., Midway

playhomesteadgc.com

435-654-5588

SAND HOLLOW

5662 W. Clubhouse Dr., Hurricane

sandhollowresorts.com

435-656-4653

THANKSGIVING POINT GOLF CLUB

3300 W. Clubhouse Dr., Lehi

thanksgivingpointgolfclub.com

801-768-7401

VICTORY RANCH

7865 N. Victory Ranch Dr., Kamas

victoryranchutah.com

435-785-5000

