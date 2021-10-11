Name Droppers is a high-end designer resale boutique specializing in women’s and men’s designer luxury clothing and accessories and was founded in 1995 by Tiffany Colaizzi. Tiffany’s love for people and fashion has led her to create the perfect place to shop for any occasion or event.

When you walk into Name Droppers you may feel like you’ve just entered a high-end designer boutique. “Don’t be fooled by the beauty of the shop— the deals are there!” Tiffany says.

Items are priced half to a third of retail prices. Most clients stop by often, as new items are put out daily. (Follow the store on Instagram @namedroppers where Tiffany and her team post first looks at the new arrivals.) Tiffany and her team of expert stylists make you feel like family upon arrival. They also have in-house styling available to help you find your perfect look.

If you are looking to resell some of your gently used designer goods, Name Droppers works on a consignment model. The higher end your items are, the higher the commission.

Not everything in the shop is gently loved, however. They also carry brand new inventory. Name Droppers receives merchandise daily from individuals, boutiques and reps from all over the country.

“That’s why Name Droppers is so special, you never know what you’ll find,” Tiffany says. “Name Droppers has something for everyone!”

Pro Tip: On the last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of every month, Name Droppers has a 50% off clearance sale at both locations.

Main Store: 3355 S. Highland Drive, SLC

801-486-1128

Outlet Store: 2350 E. Parley’s Way, SLC

801-474-1644

shopnamedroppers.com

Instagram: @namedroppers

Read more Women in Business here.