Marmalade Brunch House Has Glam for the ‘Gram



Chris and Nelson Madrill, owners of Marmalade Brunch House. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Walking into Marmalade Brunch House in Salt Lake will turn you into an Instagram girlie, even if you aren’t on Instagram. This place is designed to show up and show off. With moody dark walls, pink and teal velvet chairs, marble tabletops, and splashes of gold and neon, every section is tailor-made for a photo opp. Owners (and brothers) Chris and Nelson Madrill decided that they wanted to focus strictly on brunch when they decided to open their restaurant in Salt Lake. “Brunch seemed to be growing popular [again], and we wanted a little decorative spot to bring everyone together in the neighborhood.” This is the type of place you come with friends for a lazy brunch with cocktails, but it is lovely for breakfast meetings during the week as well.

The restaurant, named after the up-and-coming Marmalade district where it is located, rather than the preserve, focuses on French-American breakfast cuisine. You’ll find Utah versions of French classics, such as Croque Madame or a Ratatouille Hash and Eggs. For those who like their breakfast on the savory side, Chris recommends the Brie Bacon Jam Burger or the Biscuits and Gravy. Marmalade Brunch House shines in the breakfast sweets department. They are known for their Blueberry and Lemon Curd Pancakes with house-made curd, and their Beignets come with freshly made seasonal jam.



Make it a boozy brunch with the house Mimosa Bar. Photo by Adam Finkle.

When it comes to beverages, Chris talks about how they wanted both cocktails and specialty non-alcoholic drinks. “We put our minds together and came up with good fruity drinks you can’t find anywhere else. With our little fun twists on them,” he says. “A lot of people have always loved our mocktails. We use fresh berries and flavorings to keep the taste as high quality as possible.” With cocktail names like Sweet Pea Tea, Cuddle Buddy, and, of course, Lady Marmalade, you can just imagine the photo-worthy drinks. And the mimosa bar comes with options like blueberry, strawberry, green apple, lychee, hibiscus and mango.

Why Go : Go for the vibes and the sips with the gals

: Go for the vibes and the sips with the gals Featuring : The best-named cocktails in town

: The best-named cocktails in town What to Expect : Stunning decor, a touch of neon, fresh flowers, lots of pink, breakfast sweets

: Stunning decor, a touch of neon, fresh flowers, lots of pink, breakfast sweets What to Ge t: Beignet Basket | Blueberry & Lemon Curd Pancakes | Brie Bacon Jam Burger

t: Beignet Basket | Blueberry & Lemon Curd Pancakes | Brie Bacon Jam Burger Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When you go:

Marmalade Brunch House

535 N. 300 West, SLC

marmaladebrunchhouse.com

