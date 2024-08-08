Paris Olympics 2024: Olympians with Utah Ties Medal Wins So Far

More than two dozen athletes with Utah ties are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics—for both Team USA and other nations. Thus far, a few of them will be coming home with medals.

Park City resident and Mountain Biker Haley Batten took home the silver medal for Team USA in the Women’s Cross-country event. Salt Lake magazine interviewed Batten last summer about her Olympic hopes and recent challenges.

Team USA Women’s Rugby Team beat Australia for the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. Two members of the team have some Utah connection: Steph Rovetti attended BYU, where she competed in basketball, and Alex “Spiff” Sedrick is from Salt Lake City and played for the Utah Vipers rugby team.

Track and Field athlete and Salt Lake City resident Grant Fisher nabbed the bronze medal in the Men’s 10,000 meter event.

BYU student Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men’s 3,000-meter Steeplechase—an intense race where runners must overcome obstacles like hurdles and pools of water.

Many more Paris Olympic athletes with Utah connections are still competing, with a chance to bring home a medal, in upcoming events:

Women’s Bouldering and Lead Semifinal on Thursday, August 8 at 2:00 a.m.

Women’s Track and Field Heptathlon First Heat on Thursday, August 8 at 2:05 a.m.

Men’s Speed Climbing Quarterfinal on Thursday, August 8 at 4:35 a.m.

Women’s Track and Field 4×400 Meter Relay on Friday, August 9 at 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Bouldering and Lead Final on Friday, August 9 at 2:15 and 4:35 a.m.

Women’s Bouldering and Lead Final on Saturday August 10 at 2:15 and 4:35 a.m.

Men’s Track and Field 5,000 Meter Final on Saturday August 10 at 11:50 a.m.

Men’s Marathon on Saturday, August 10 at 12 a.m.

The 2024 Paralympics will air August 28–September 8.

It is worth noting, the USA Track and Field and USA Sport Climbing both have headquarters in Salt Lake City, which is why many of the Paris Olympic athletes on those teams have Utah ties—either living or training in Utah.

Athletes with a connection to Utah competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Basketball 3×3

Team USA

Jimmer Fredette (BYU)

Canada

Paige Crozon (University of Utah)

Michelle Plouffe (University of Utah)

Cycling Mountain Bike

Team USA

Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Park City High School)—Silver Medal, Women’s Cross-country

Diving

Sweden

Emilia Nilsson Garip (3m; University of Utah)

Rugby

Team USA

Steph Rovetti (BYU)—Bronze Medal, Women’s Rugby Sevens

Alex “Spiff” Sedrick (Salt Lake City, Utah; Utah Vipers, Utah Lions Rugby Club)—Bronze Medal, Women’s Rugby Sevens

Maka Unufe (Provo, Utah; Provo High School)

Shooting

Team USA

Alexis Lagan (University of Utah)

Soccer

Team USA

Taylor Booth (Eden, Utah; Real Salt Lake Academy)

France

Amandine Henry (Utah Royals)

Japan

Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

New Zealand

Macey Fraser (Utah Royals)

Nigeria

Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals)

Sports Climbing

Team USA

Colin Duffy (Bouldering and Lead Combined; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Natalia Grossman (Bouldering and Lead Combined; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Jesse Grupper (Bouldering and Lead Combined; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Brooke Raboutou (Bouldering and Lead Combined; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Zach Hammer (Speed; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Emma Hunt (Speed; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Piper Kelly (Speed; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Sam Watson (Speed; USA Climbing; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Track and Field

Team USA

Grant Fisher (5000m and 10,000m, Run Elite Program)—Bronze Medal, Men’s 10,000 Meter

Whittni Morgan (5000m; Panguitch, Utah; Panguitch HS; BYU; Run Elite Program; Taylor Made Elite)

Chari Hawkins (Heptathlon; Utah State University)

Conner Mantz (Marathon; Logan, Utah; Sky View High School; BYU; Run Elite Program)

Clayton Young (Marathon; American Fork High School; BYU; Run Elite Program)

James Corrigan (Steeplechase; BYU; Run Elite Program)

Kenneth Rooks (Steeplechase; BYU; Run Elite Program)—Silver Medal, Men’s 3,000-meter Steeplechase

Courtney Wayment (Steeplechase; Layton, Utah; Davis High School; BYU; Taylor Made Elite)

Canada

Simone Plourde (1500m; BYU; University of Utah)

Rory Linkletter (Marathon; Herriman High School; BYU)

Norway

Josefine Eriksen (4x400m relay; University of Utah)

Paralympics

David Blair (Para-Track and Field; Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Dennis Connors (Para-cycling; University of Utah)

Ali Ibanez (Wheelchair Basketball; Murray, Utah)

Garrett Schoonover (Wheelchair Fencing; Sandy, Utah)

Hunter Woodhall (Para-Track and Field; Syracuse, Utah)

Woodhall is married to Team USA Track and Field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall, ranked first in the world for long jump, who competes in the Women’s Long Jump Final on Thursday, August 8 at noon in Paris.

