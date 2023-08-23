Preview: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Funtastic Tour w/ Chris Trapper

I’m ready to squeeze the most out of the dog days of summer. So, I’m planning to party in the garden with rock legend Pat Benatar and her musical partner/husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo. They will be bringing their Funtastic Tour to The Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Benatar has amassed multiple Grammy Awards and 19 top 40 hits over a career that began in 1979 with her chart topping debut album In the Heat of the Night. Benatar ruled commercial radio and MTV in the ‘80s and ‘90s and proved female rock stars could compete in the male-dominated world of hard-driving rock ‘n’ roll. At age 70, Benatar still plays sold-out shows in large venues across the globe and her music still resonates with fans of all ages.

I hate to be a “Heartbreaker,” but Benatar & Giraldo stopped playing “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” in concert due to the growing gun violence in our society. Benatar said she couldn’t smile and sing those words on stage in light of all the school and mass shootings. Of course that doesn’t mean they won’t “Treat Me Right” and fill their setlist with a good selection of their 18 other hit songs like “Shadows of the Night,” “We Belong,” “Hell is For Children,” or “Love is a Battlefield.” Benatar & Giraldo draw from a comprehensive catalog of great music and I’m certain they’ll get the crowd on their feet from the very first notes of whatever they play.

Last year Benatar & Giraldo were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. On Monday, August 28, 2023 we get the rare opportunity to rock out with these two musical icons in an intimate garden setting–with no need for a jumbotron. What a great late summer treat!

Opening the evening is Chris Trapper, a soulful tenor and storyteller. Once the frontman for the early aughts Boston pop band the Push Stars, Trapper has since released nine full-length solo records and tours the country as an acoustic troubadour. Several of his songs have appeared in movie and TV soundtracks. His song “This Time” appeared on the Grammy nominated soundtrack for August Rush and “Everything Shines” appears on There’s Something About Mary.

Who: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo w/ Chris Trapper

What: Funtastic Tour

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: Monday, August 28, 2023

Tickets and info: www.redbutegarden.org

