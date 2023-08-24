Hidden Peak Provisions in Midway is built on local ingredients

In midway, Hidden Peak Provisions is the taste of the town. I mean that literally. Almost every component of every menu item is homegrown or roasted or harvested or made. “There’s a lot of talent locally—bakers, farmers and ranchers. We’ve got a really self-sustainable valley,” Tom Thibodeau, chef at Hidden Peak Provisions says. “The bread, meat, produce, eggs, coffee and chocolate we use are all produced right here.”

In December 2022, Thibodeau opened Hidden Peak Provisions alongside Sarah Farrell. They’d been operating a private catering business, Hidden Peak Dining, for five years prior. The restaurant specializes in sandwiches, which might sound simple but is anything but. Ask anyone who’s experienced the difficulty of finding that perfect sandwich along the Wasatch Back. It takes a collection of high-quality components to create a legitimately exceptional sandwich. “I just wanted a good sandwich desperately, and I figured other people might, too. So we wanted to offer a space where we could offer our style of food to everybody all the time,” says Thibodeau.

Photo by Adam Finkle. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Midway ended up being the ideal landing spot for the new restaurant. “There’s a great small-town vibe in Midway—a little bit of Old Park City floating around—and it’s really becoming a foodie town. I think people appreciate how we work with local providers and our menu reflects that,” says Farrell.

Add to that, Hidden Peak Provisions has tapped into Utah’s outdoor scene by becoming a hub for some post-adventure refreshment, buoyed by the fact it’s down the road from the Wow Trailhead and the Wasatch Mountain Golf Course. “We want to cater to the après recreation crowd. We’ve extended our hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday so hungry people can come by, and we’ve added a new charcuterie board to the menu with some great items we’re importing from A Priori,” Farrell says.

Most everything is made in-house, but special attention goes to the fermented items scattered throughout the menu. “I’m definitely passionate about fermenting just about everything under the moon,” Thibodeau says. As a native of the Windy City, I’m particularly partial to the giardiniera on the Chicago, a take on the namesake city’s classic Italian Beef. Stop in for a sandwich and enjoy the fermented flight to taste some of Hidden Peak’s funkiest creations. 93 W. Main St., Midway, 203-512-4230, hiddenpeakprovisions.com

Photo by Adam Finkle

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.