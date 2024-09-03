Review: Lukas Nelson Live in Concert with Special Guest Talia Keys

The musical legacy of Willie Nelson is in good hands. Lukas, his son, has ushered his family’s music into the 21st century. On Wednesday night at Red Butte Garden, he and his band, The Promise of The Real (POTR), shined in all their Austin-sound glory. The show was a country-rock delight!

Nelson’s vocals sounded eerily like a younger version of his famous father, particularly on two opening songs, great honky-tonk numbers “Sticks and Stones,” “Every Time I Drink, ” and a fine rendition of Willie Nelson’s “Bloody Mary Morning.” He clearly showed us that he inherited his father’s remarkable songwriting gene (if one exists) with, “Fool Me Once,” “Just Outside of Austin,” “Forget About Georgia,” and “Carolina” from their self-titled 2017 record. Nelson then gave the band a break and performed a three-song string of solo acoustic tunes including a stunning rendition of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe.”

Talia Keys at Red Butte Garden. Photo by Sam Crump.

Earlier this year the POTR announced their hiatus (a kinder term for break-up) leaving Nelson to fly solo after the string of already scheduled summer shows. The Red Butte Garden show was a late add-on and billed as “Lukas Nelson Live in Concert.” I assumed that Nelson would form a new crew. So, I was elated to see the POTR take the stage alongside him on Wednesday night, allowing me and other Utah fans to catch one of the band’s last performances together.

The band ended their remarkable 16-song set with “Find Yourself,” a terrific duet they recorded with Lady Gaga. But, this version featured the Red Butte Garden choir (us) singing her part. After a short pause the band came back out for a stirring three-song encore starting with “Set Me Down on a Cloud” followed by “The Awakening.” They sent us home humming “Something Real,” a tune that started off with a drum and bongo solo and finished in a spirited classic rock crescendo, Nelson’s guitar accenting a driving fiddle.

Lukas Nelson at Red Butte Garden. Photo by Sam Crump.

Talia Keys opened the show with half-a dozen numbers. She started us off with her rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins “I Put a Spell on You.” Her version has all the macabre of the original, and adds a modern flair. Keys is no stranger to opening for Lukas Nelson and POTR. She toured the country with the band in the past. A special moment came when Keys sang “Let Your Matchstick Burn,” a song she wrote in tribute to a beloved local disability activist Psarah Johnson who passed away in 2022. Keys ended her set with her latest single, a whimsical cover of The White Stripes “Seven Nation Army.” Keys announced a new album is planned for next year. Stay tuned!

I’m going to miss these perfect outdoor summer evenings at The Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre once the cold, canyon winds move us indoors for a long winter hibernation. ‘Till then I’ll relish in the few shows left.

Who: Lukas Nelson and The Promise of The Real w/ Talia Keys

What: Live in Concert

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Info: https://redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

